National security committee submits classified report about RCMP federal policing

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada

A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?

