OTTAWA -- The week-long NAFTA renegotiations have concluded in Washington, D.C. without a deal by the Trump-imposed deadline. Though, sources tell CTV News that talks will resume next week.

In the meantime, the Canadian delegation is expected to return to Canada for the long weekend. This is the latest development, after there was early optimism that a deal would be made by week's end.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has left the U.S. Trade Representatives' office in Washington, D.C. and will be speaking with media from the Canadian embassy at 4:30 p.m.

The ceasing of the talks come after U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to seemingly confirm a report that he will not make any compromises with Canada.

His comments came on the day he set as the deadline for Canada to come to an agreement on updating the major trade deal. The tweet directly comments on a Toronto Star report citing an unnamed source who said that Trump told Bloomberg News on Thursday that he will not make any compromises at all when it comes to NAFTA. The report added that Trump would not be saying so publicly because it would insult Canada out of making a deal.

The report also stated that Trump said the deal would be made "totally" on the Americans’ terms.

In a tweet, Trump said the comments were made off the record, but that "at least Canada knows where I stand."

Subsequently, speaking at an event in North Carolina, Trump re-stated that he made the statement about Canada.

"Which is fine, because I love Canada, but they've taken advantage of our country for many years. They have tremendous, tremendous trade barriers, and they have tremendous tariffs," said Trump. "I said something strong, but it is my belief… It’s fine."

After a week of high-level meetings between Canadian and American officials all eyes have been on Freeland, to see if a NAFTA deal can finally be reached.

"We are not there yet," said Freeland mid-morning Friday. Speaking with reporters in D.C. she said that Canada is looking for a good deal for Canada and will not agree to any deal, a compromise that has yet to be found.

Freeland faced several questions from reporters who have been staking out the meetings for days on the report about Trump’s remarks. While not addressing it directly, Freeland said both sides have been working hard for a deal.

"Our starting positions at the beginning were very far apart. I think at this point we know what each side needs… my job is to find the deal that works for Canada and I'm working very hard to do that," Freeland said, re-asserting the importance of the trade relationship between the two countries.

Earlier this week, officials on both sides indicated optimism that a deal could be imminent, but as of Friday morning, according to a written statement from the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, Canada had not made any concessions on U.S. dairy access. Further, the Canadian Press reported that Canadian officials are signaling that expectations of a deal being imminent are overstated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet signaled any intention of heading stateside, starting his day off with an event in Oshawa.

There, Trudeau asserted that Canada will stand up for Canadian interests and is approaching the renegotiation seriously, and in good faith.

"Over the past number of days we’ve had some very positive conversations on a broad range of issues and we have been very clear about where our red lines are, we’ve been very clear about where we think there’s room for give and take," Trudeau said. He also stated that "no deal is better than a bad deal for Canada and for Canadians and that's exactly what we're remaining firm on."

After announcing a deal with Mexico — the other country in the trilateral trade deal —Trump gave Friday as the deadline for Canada to join them, as he intends to inform congress of the pact, something that has to be done 90 days before the deal can be signed.

In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Trump notified Congress Friday that he intends to sign a trade agreement with Mexico, "and Canada, if it is willing," 90 days from now.

"We have also been negotiating with Canada throughout this year-long process. This week those meetings continued at all levels. The talks were constructive, and we made progress. Our officials are continuing to work toward agreement. The USTR team will meet with minister Freeland and her colleagues Wednesday of next week."

On her way back to the negotiating table Friday morning, Freeland said, after a night to reflect, she was looking forward to hearing Lighthizer has to say. Her remarks signalled a change in tone and the likelihood that there are still parts of the deal that are unresolved.

Before today’s developments, Freeland's messaging this week had been more positive than what she was saying approximately six months ago, when she said that Canada’s approach was: "Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, so Canada is prepared for every eventuality."

NAFTA renegotiations have been ongoing for more than a year now, prompted by Trump’s belief that the deal as signed 24 years ago was unfair to the U.S.

Among those that have been in the room for this week’s talks include Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton, top NAFTA negotiator Steve Verheul and their U.S. counterparts, including senior Trump advisor Jared Kushner and U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft.

Over the course of the talks there have been several moments where it seemed a deal was imminent, with just as many times the prospect of ever coming to an agreement that all sides could live with seemed hard to envision. Peppered between these moments have been: concerted cross-border lobbying efforts; the exchange of steel and aluminum tariffs between Canada and the U.S.; stock market fluctuations; personal attacks on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; eye-raising commentary offered from former prime minister Stephen Harper; and numerous Trump threats that the deal will be dismantled and traded out for two bilateral agreements.

At the start of the process, Canada announced its key objectives in the talks were to get a fair, modernized deal that included stronger labour and environmental protections, as well as entirely new “progressive” chapters on gender and Indigenous rights. It is unclear where those stand, with bigger sticking points dominating the discussions.

The main areas of contention that have arisen through the deliberations have been: rules of origin for autos; the dispute resolution mechanisms; supply managed dairy; and the prospect of the deal including a sunset clause.

With files from CTV News’ Glen McGregor, Michel Boyer, and The Canadian Press