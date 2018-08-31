OTTAWA – After a week of high-level meetings between Canadian and American officials at the U.S. Trade Representatives' office in Washington, D.C. all eyes are on Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland Friday, to see if a NAFTA deal can finally be reached. Though, early signals are putting the possibility in doubt.

Earlier this week, officials on both sides indicated optimism that a deal could materialize by day’s end, but as of Friday morning, according to a written statement from the U.S. Trade Representative, Canada had not made any concessions on U.S. dairy access, but that talks were continuing. Further, the Canadian Press is reporting that Canadian officials are signaling that expectations of a deal being imminent are overstated.

So, whether a deal or an agreement in principle will be reached by day’s end remains to be seen.

After announcing a deal with Mexico — the other country in the trilateral trade deal — U.S. President Donald Trump gave Friday as the deadline for Canada to join them, as he intends to inform congress of the pact, something that has to be done 90 days before the deal can be signed.

On her way back to the negotiating table Friday morning, Freeland said, after a night to reflect, she was looking forward to hearing what U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has to say. Her remarks signaled a change in tone and the likelihood that there are still parts of the deal that are unresolved.

Despite this morning's latest, Freeland's messaging this week has been more positive than what she was saying approximately six months ago, when she said that Canada’s approach was: "Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, so Canada is prepared for every eventuality."

NAFTA renegotiations have been ongoing for more than a year now, prompted by Trump’s belief that the deal as signed 24 years ago was unfair to the U.S.

Over the course of the talks there have been several moments where it seemed a deal was imminent, with just as many times the prospect of ever coming to an agreement that all sides could live with seemed hard to envision. Peppered between these moments have been: concerted cross-border lobbying efforts; the exchange of steel and aluminum tariffs between Canada and the U.S.; stock market fluctuations; personal attacks on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; eye-raising commentary offered from former prime minister Stephen Harper; and numerous Trump threats that the deal will be dismantled and traded out for two bilateral agreements.

At the start of the process, Canada announced its key objectives in the talks were to get a fair, modernized deal that included stronger labour and environmental protections, as well as entirely new “progressive” chapters on gender and Indigenous rights. It is unclear where those stand, with bigger sticking points dominating the discussions.

The main areas of contention that have arisen through the deliberations have been: rules of origin for autos; the dispute resolution mechanisms; supply managed dairy; and the prospect of the deal including a sunset clause.

Thursday was a full day of on and off talks between Freeland, Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton, top NAFTA negotiator Steve Verheul and their U.S. counterparts, including senior Trump advisor Jared Kushner and U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft.

Trudeau has not yet signaled any intention of heading stateside, starting his day off with an event in Oshawa.

With files from CTV News’ Glen McGregor, and The Canadian Press