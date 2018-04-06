

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON - The three NAFTA countries are in Washington today trying to come to terms on the broad outlines of an interim agreement.

Canada's foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, dined with her U.S. and Mexican counterparts last night, and the three are in meetings today.

Sources say that if there is to be such an agreement in the coming weeks, today's meetings will be key.

What remains unclear is what form such a deal might take.

One trade insider says there are two realistic possibilities for a quick deal. According to Eric Miller, one is a very preliminary statement where the countries agree to general principles and resume detailed negotiations after July's election in Mexico.

The second possibility, Miller says, is a modest revamp of NAFTA he describes as the South Korea model: the U.S. recently agreed to less-drastic-than-expected changes to its agreement with the Koreans.