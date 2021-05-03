OTTAWA -- The chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says an individual’s location should play a part in deciding which vaccine to take.

Dr. Caroline Quach told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Monday that if someone lives in a COVID-19 hot spot, taking the first vaccine that’s presented is the smartest decision given the risks of getting COVID-19 are higher than those of the reported side effects. However, if situated in an area with low COVID-19 transmission, “waiting for an mRNA [vaccine] is OK.”

Her comments came hours after NACI delivered their latest recommendations on the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Watch the clip above to hear Quach explain the reasoning behind the guidance.