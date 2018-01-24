

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie announced his resignation today after an investigation found he breached the legislature's workplace harassment policies.

In a statement, the party says it launched the probe after becoming aware of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Baillie.

The party offered no details on the nature of the behaviour, but says it "does not, and will not, tolerate sexual harassment in the workplace."

The email statement comes after Baillie announced his unexpected resignation in a tweet earlier in the day, saying only he was focusing on his family and was "resigning for personal reasons."

He announced nearly three months ago that he planned to leave the helm of the official Opposition once a new leader was chosen.

The statement says caucus chairwoman Karla MacFarlane would immediately become the interim leader of the party.

