OTTAWA -- Nova Scotia’s premier says he is “not at the point of agreeing for relaxing self-isolation.”

“This is an evolving virus,” Iain Rankin told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Friday. “We’re not ruling out other variants of concern that could arise.”

A federal advisory committee panel that makes recommendations on COVID-19 screening measures says mandatory hotel quarantines for international travellers entering Canada should discontinue.

Instead, it says, travellers should submit a quarantine plan. If travellers don’t have a suitable plan, they will be required to stay at a designated government facility.

