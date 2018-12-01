

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “did the right thing” by signing a new North American free trade agreement on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“When somebody gives you a document that you agree with and says, ‘This is NAFTA,’ you sign. You don’t horse around,” Mulroney said Saturday in an interview with CTV News’ Sandie Rinaldo. “He did the right thing," Mulroney added.

Mulroney also said Trudeau made the right move by signing the deal before controversial American steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada were lifted.

“We’ll get rid of the tariffs,” Mulroney predicted. “They’ll come off. In fact, I’m sure he’s working on them down there in Buenos Aires."

Mulroney oversaw negotiations on the original NAFTA deal between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

