MPs want more funding for community groups trying to prevent ideological extremism

MPs want more funding for community groups trying to prevent ideological extremism

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues

Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.

Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.

Opinion

OPINION

OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun

'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises virtually during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS

A Politics Newsletter

Sign up for a twice-weekly update from our Ottawa bureau on news from Parliament Hill.

Power Play

Evan Solomon talks to people and players who dominate the political scene

A Podcast About Polling

CTVNews.ca's Michael Stittle and Nanos Research's Nik Nanos delve into the opinions of Canadians

Question Period

Evan Solomon hosts Canada's top weekly Sunday morning political program

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a 'mass layoff' violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts.

    Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, right, at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)

  • GM delivers 150 electric vans to FedEx

    General Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social