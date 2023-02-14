MPs want Canada to match more charities for Turkiye and Syria earthquake donations

OTTAWA -

A cross-section of MPs say Ottawa should cost-match donations to more organizations who are responding to devastating earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.

Officials from Global Affairs are testifying to the House of Commons foreign affairs committee about Canada's response to the massive earthquake and hundreds of aftershocks that have killed more than 35,000 people.

The federal government has offered to match up to $10 million in donations to the Canadian Red Cross for their partners on the ground to help people who are suddenly homeless.

Conservative, Bloc Quebecois and New Democrat MPs want to see that expanded to include other groups, an idea that is supported by at least one Liberal MP, Sameer Zuberi.

The officials say they are simply following a 2016 declaration from the United Nations World Humanitarian Summit, which asked countries to support whichever groups can have the most impact on the ground.

The committee will hear from Canadian humanitarian groups later today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.