OTTAWA -- Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi made history on Thursday, becoming the first ever person to have MPs unanimously vote to revoke her honorary Canadian citizenship.

In passing the motion from Bloc Quebecois MP Gabriel Ste-Marie, the House of Commons no longer recognizes the title, which has only ever been bestowed upon six people.

Because the Senate also granted her the title, Senators would also have to pass a motion to no longer recognize Suu Kyi as an honorary Canadian citizen. The Senate rose not long after the House voted, and is not scheduled to resume until Tuesday. A Senate official speaking on background said that it would be surprising if no senator moved a similar motion, to make it a full parliamentary revocation.

The Commons’ motion was twofold: to reiterate a motion already unanimously agreed to last week in the House of Commons -- which recognized the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar as genocide and called for further investigation and sanctions -- and subsequently, that the House should revoke the citizenship bestowed upon Suu Kyi in 2007.

Speaking with reporters in the House of Commons foyer moments after his motion passed, the Joliette, Que. MP said he didn't think it was logical for Suu Kyi to still hold the honorary citizenship given the treatment of people in her country, under her watch. He said he thought it was a positive step from Canada to send the signal internationally that "if you're an accomplice of a genocide, you won’t have the honorary citizenship here."

Honorary citizenship does not hold any legal status or rights as a Canadian.

St-Marie said he gave the other parties a heads-up that he would be presenting the motion, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened the door to the possibility of her citizenship being revoked yesterday.

Speaking at the UN, Trudeau said it’s something MPs could debate.

"That's one of the questions that certainly Parliament can reflect on, it was Parliament that granted her honorary citizenship, and that’s a conversation we could certainly have," Trudeau said, though he added that whether or not she has Canadian citizenship, it wouldn't help in solving the crisis.

Trudeau was in the House of Commons when the motion passed.

Canada has publicly condemned the violence and has committed $300 million to help refugees fleeing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the southeast Asian country.

Since August 2017, roughly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Buddhist-majority Rakhine state for refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh amid widespread violence that the United Nations has labelled "textbook ethnic cleansing.”

While the Conservatives voted in support of the motion, foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole and immigration critic Michelle Rempel issued a statement that called on Trudeau to go further than this “symbolic gesture.”

In a statement, Adam Austen, a spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the government supported the motion because of her “continued failure to speak out against the genocide of the Rohingya, a crime being committed by the military with which she shares power.”

“We will continue to support the Rohingya people through humanitarian assistance, targeted sanctions against Myanmar’s generals and by pushing for accountability for those responsible through an appropriate international body,” Austen said.