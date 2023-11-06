MPs to vote on motion calling on Trudeau to extend carbon tax pause to all forms of home heating

On Monday afternoon, MPs will vote on a non-binding motion from the Conservatives, calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating.

The proposal—advanced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre last week during his party's latest opposition day in the House of Commons—is expected to receive the backing of the NDP, but their votes alone will not be enough to see the motion pass.

In order for Poilievre's proposal to be successful, he'll need the support of the Bloc Quebecois caucus, whose members during the debate repeatedly noted how the motion would have "no impact on Quebec" given the carbon tax is not in effect in that province.

That's because this temporary break, as well as the Canada-wide doubling of the rural top-up to the carbon price rebate, only apply to the jurisdictions where the federal carbon tax is in effect on account for that province requesting it or do not have a system of their own that's up to the federal standard.

These jurisdictions are: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, the Yukon, and Nunavut.

"What we get from this motion is that the Conservative Party is completely out of touch with Quebec's reality.… If they do get back in touch with reality, we will be happy to try to help them out," said Bloc MP Mario Simard during last week's deliberations.

The Liberals are expected to reject the motion, as Trudeau and his lead ministers on the file have already asserted there will be no more carve-outs to their marquee climate policy.

The federal government has also argued that the specific focus on home heating oil is because it is considerably more emitting and expensive than the energy sources other households use to stay warm, such as natural gas.

"For members living in Ontario, I want them to know that if they have people using home heating oil, they are paying on average, $3,400 a year on that oil. For those on natural gas, it is $900 a year. Therefore, oil is almost four times the amount," said Liberal MP Kody Blois during Thursday's debate. "In… Saskatchewan it is the same thing, $1,400 for natural gas on a yearly basis compared $4,500 for heating oil."

However, that does not rule out the possibility of dissenters. The last time the Conservatives advanced a similar motion seeking a tax exemption on home heating fuel, Liberal MP Ken McDonald sided with the Conservatives. In that instance, both the Bloc and NDP rejected the proposal.

Monday's vote comes amid ongoing pressure from premiers who feel this affordability-focused easing off unveiled two weeks ago should apply equally across the country to folks using other forms of heating, and not just in Atlantic Canada where this relief will predominately be felt.

Premiers are gathered in Halifax on Monday, where the current consternation over the carbon price is set to be a central topic.

Should Poilievre's motion pass, the move is simply symbolic and will not force the federal government to do anything, rather it will just become a pressure point, by allowing the opposition parties to note that the majority of the House wants the Liberals to act.

Speaking to why his caucus will be backing the proposal this time, despite having just delivered a speech in the House where he decried the "corporate-controlled Conservatives" NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters on the Hill Monday that while he's reluctant, is party is voting "yea" to reject the Liberals' "ridiculous" approach.

"We reject absolutely the Liberals' divisive plan. We think it's unfair. It pits regions against each other, and so we're voting to reject the Liberals divisive plan," Singh said. "We do believe in fighting the climate crisis, unlike the Conservatives."

The vote is scheduled to take place after question period, at approximately 3:15 p.m. EDT.

This is a developing story… check back for updates