Politics

    • MPs to vote on Liberal changes to capital gains tax in confidence measure

    Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland rises during Question Period in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland rises during Question Period in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
    Share

    For the third time in seven days the House of Commons will vote on a confidence measure today, but this one comes from the government itself.

    The Liberals have called for a vote on the proposed changes to the capital gains tax that they announced in the spring budget.

    The capital gains inclusion rate was adjusted in June and the motion before the House today will allow the government to introduce the legislation to formalize the changes.

    Most Canadians who make more than $250,000 in profits in a single year from capital income like the sale of secondary properties or stock options will now pay more in tax on that income.

    The move was widely panned by business groups and doctors, with the government saying it's meant to ensure millionaires aren't paying a smaller tax rate than middle-class income earners.

    The parliamentary budget officer says the increase to the capital gains inclusion rate will bring in $17.4 billion in revenue over five years.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Travelling along the world's most dangerous land route for migrants

    In a five-part series this week on CTVNews.ca and CTV National News at 11, W5's Avery Haines follows the harrowing journeys of migrants who risk their lives crossing the Darien Gap and ride atop Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death'. In this third installment, Haines travels across the Mexico-U.S. border.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News