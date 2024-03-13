MPs to question main contractor on ArriveCan app at House committee
MPs will have another chance to question the people behind the main contract for the ArriveCan app at a House committee meeting today.
This will mark the third time GC Strategies partner Kristian Firth testifies before MPs, with his business partner Darren Anthony set to meet the committee on Thursday.
The two IT recruiters did not build the app, but were tasked by the federal government with assembling a team to complete certain parts of the project, which had an overall cost of $60 million.
Firth has said the federal government was responsible for the direction of the project, as well as its objectives, budgeting and cost controls.
Last week, the government suspended GC Strategies' security status, which prevents it from bidding or working on government contracts.
The suspension came after the auditor general found government organizations that managed the project failed to keep accurate financial records and didn't deliver the best value for taxpayer money.
Auditor Karen Hogan says Ottawa drove up the cost of the project by relying on external contractors because it didn't have the resources needed to develop the app during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
GC Strategies didn't respond to a request for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit explodes moments after liftoff in Japan
A commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit was intentionally exploded shortly after liftoff Wednesday morning in central Japan following a problem that's still under investigation.
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
BREAKING Police charge B.C. suspect in historical sex assaults against Ontario kids in the 1990s
Halton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.
Australian billionaire revives dream to set sail on Titanic II
For more than a decade, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been the driving force behind plans to build Titanic II – a replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board.
MPs to question main contractor on ArriveCan app at House committee
MPs will have another chance to question the people behind the main contract for the ArriveCan app at a House committee meeting today.
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson lead CMT Music Awards noms
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.
Prime Minister Trudeau to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Calgary Wednesday morning for the first face-to-face meeting with Premier Danielle Smith in months.
Behind the OnlyFans porn boom: allegations of rape, abuse and betrayal
A Reuters investigation identified 128 cases in which women and men complained to U.S. law enforcement agencies that sexual content featuring them ended up on OnlyFans without their permission.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police charge B.C. suspect in historical sex assaults against Ontario kids in the 1990s
Halton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Calgary Wednesday morning for the first face-to-face meeting with Premier Danielle Smith in months.
-
Canada's independent cinema chains are 'in crisis,' need more funding: study
A new study from Canada's independent cinema owners says their industry is "in crisis" and many theatres need increased public funding to stay afloat.
-
By the numbers: Canada's disaster financial assistance program
Canada's Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program, or DFAA, was launched in 1970, setting a formula for how provinces and territories would split costs with the federal government when disaster strikes.
-
'We cannot lose hope': Haitian-Canadians ask for Ottawa's help
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
-
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
World
-
4 million people face 'acute food insecurity' in troubled Haiti, says UN food agency official
Four million people face 'acute food insecurity' and one million of them are one step away from famine, the UN food agency's director in the conflict-wracked Caribbean nation said Tuesday.
-
Boeing promises changes after getting poor grades in a government audit of manufacturing quality
Responding to a U.S. government audit, Boeing said Tuesday that it would work with employees found to have violated company manufacturing procedures to make sure they understand instructions for their jobs.
-
Evangelical Christians are fierce Israel supporters. Now they are visiting as war-time volunteers
Evangelicals have been among Israel's fiercest foreign supporters for years, particularly in the United States, where their significant political influence has helped shape the Israel policy of recent Republican administrations.
-
At least 2 dead and dozens injured in a suspected gas explosion outside Beijing
An explosion caused by a suspected gas leak ripped through a building in northern China on Wednesday, killing at least two people and injuring 26 others, authorities said.
-
Putin says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened
President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened, issuing another blunt warning to the West just days ahead of an election in which he's all but certain to secure another six-year term.
-
The U.S. has its first presidential rematch since 1956, and other facts about the Biden-Trump sequel
The sequel to the 2020 election is officially set as the U.S. president and his immediate predecessor secured their parties' nominations.
Politics
-
Poll: Canadians unsure online harms bill will make social media safer
Fewer than half of Canadians believe the federal government's plan to regulate social media sites will make platforms safer, a new survey suggests.
-
MPs to question main contractor on ArriveCan app at House committee
MPs will have another chance to question the people behind the main contract for the ArriveCan app at a House committee meeting today.
-
Politicians want more competition but supply management still a 'sacred cow'
When it comes to the supply management system for egg, poultry and dairy products -- the mechanism that sets prices for producers -- all of Canada's federal parties seem to see eye-to-eye.
Health
-
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
-
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
-
11-year-old U.K. boy dies after trying dangerous TikTok trend
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
Sci-Tech
-
Commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit explodes moments after liftoff in Japan
A commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit was intentionally exploded shortly after liftoff Wednesday morning in central Japan following a problem that's still under investigation.
-
U.S. spearheads first UN resolution on artificial intelligence, aimed at ensuring world has access
The United States is spearheading the first United Nations resolution on artificial intelligence, aimed at ensuring the new technology is 'safe, secure and trustworthy' and that all countries, especially those in the developing world, have equal access.
-
AI could pose ‘extinction-level’ threat to humans and the U.S. must intervene, State Dept.-commissioned report warns
A new report commissioned by the US State Department paints an alarming picture of the “catastrophic” national security risks posed by rapidly evolving artificial intelligence, warning that time is running out for the federal government to avert disaster.
Entertainment
-
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson lead CMT Music Awards noms
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.
-
Bethenny Frankel's visit to B.C. city gives businesses a boost
A reality star from the Big Apple, has taken a bite out of Abbotsford.
-
Canada's independent cinema chains are 'in crisis,' need more funding: study
A new study from Canada's independent cinema owners says their industry is "in crisis" and many theatres need increased public funding to stay afloat.
Business
-
Australian billionaire revives dream to set sail on Titanic II
For more than a decade, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been the driving force behind plans to build Titanic II – a replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board.
-
'Shrinkflation' in the chocolate industry: What to expect this Easter
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
-
Boeing promises changes after getting poor grades in a government audit of manufacturing quality
Responding to a U.S. government audit, Boeing said Tuesday that it would work with employees found to have violated company manufacturing procedures to make sure they understand instructions for their jobs.
Lifestyle
-
'Shrinkflation' in the chocolate industry: What to expect this Easter
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
-
Toronto woman offering $10,000 reward for safe return of missing cat
The owner of a unique cat that went missing from Toronto’s Casa Loma area a week ago is offering $10,000 for its safe return.
-
Delete a background? Easy. Smooth out a face? Seamless. Digital photo manipulation is now mainstream
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
Sports
-
Mikko Rantanen extends point streak to 10 games with four more as Avs beat Flames 6-2
Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists, extending his point streak to a career-best 10 games and leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
-
Gushue returns to Newfoundland after history-making Brier championship
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
-
This is why some Super Bowl bettors haven't been paid by the OLG yet
Some who placed bets on the Super Bowl this year are still waiting to withdraw their winnings, as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is smacked with a backlog of verifying a “higher than usual” number of players’ banking information.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion The pros and cons of buying or leasing a vehicle
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
-
Tesla, rivals get low marks for automated-driving technology
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
-
U.S. opens probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.