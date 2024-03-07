MPs to move on AI bill without testimony from Canadian companies: business group
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it is seriously concerned Canadian businesses weren’t able to testify on proposed federal artificial intelligence legislation.
While the House of Commons industry committee heard from Big Tech companies, the group says Canadian businesses weren’t given the opportunity to appear in front of MPs on the newer AI piece of Bill C-27.
In November, the innovation minister outlined numerous amendments the government plans to make to the AI portion of the bill, the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act.
"Without a plethora of witnesses testifying on the Minister's substantial revisions to the bill, we believe that AIDA stands to pass without proper consultation, informed discussion, or fair expectations for feedback," the group said in a brief published on the committee site Wednesday.
The chamber said that underscores "why we recommend the Committee to allow for a robust public consultation it desperately needs and which businesses across Canada deserve."
Following Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s proposed amendments, the committee studying the bill only held five meetings, in which Canadian companies didn’t have a chance to appear, it said.
With the proposed changes, the bill has effectively become "a fundamentally new piece of legislation," the chamber argued.
It said it is "seriously concerned about the lack of Canadian companies having had the opportunity to testify, particularly (small and medium enterprises), the backbone of the Canadian economy."
The committee has now finished its study and will begin the process of amending the bill in April, without appearances from any more witnesses.
Bill C-27 would update Canada’s privacy laws and introduce Canada’s first federal legislation specifically aimed at artificial intelligence, which would introduce new obligations for "high-impact" systems.
Ulrike Bahr-Gedalia, senior director of digital economy, technology and innovation at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said AI is now embedded in business processes.
"I would think the majority of companies are using AI in some kind of shape or form," she said in an interview.
Bahr-Gedalia said smaller businesses will have to comply with the law, and it would be "very troublesome" for them to have to do that without having a chance to voice potential challenges they foresee with the legislation.
Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson for Champagne, said that in recent months the government consulted with "academics, experts, civil society and the business community, including the Chamber of Commerce."
She said in an emailed statement the committee has been studying the bill since the fall of 2023, "hearing from over 100 witnesses and receiving over 70 written submissions. We look forward to continuing our work to get this legislation across the finish line."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Family 'thrilled' scammers' tool worth $1B across Ontario will be wiped out
An Ontario family says they’re 'thrilled' the provincial government has moved to wipe out a tool used so often by scammers that it has been used to claim some $1 billion worth of value from properties across the province.
Why are clocks set forward in the spring? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlight
Once again, most Americans will set their clocks forward by one hour this weekend, losing perhaps a bit of sleep but gaining more glorious sunlight in the evenings as the days warm into summer.
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.
The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from a township north of Toronto.
How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items
Products marketed toward women and girls such as razors, shampoo and even children's clothes can cost more than their equivalent for men or boys, a phenomenon that's been dubbed the “pink tax.”
Drake Bell to share claims of abuse as a child star in new docuseries
A new series about the 'Dark Side of Kids TV' will feature former Nickelodeon child star Drake Bell sharing his account of abuse he says he experienced while working in entertainment as a minor.
NEW Trans youth policies make majority of Canadians 'uncomfortable': survey
A new survey from Nanos Research and CTV News shows a majority of Canadian adults express at least some discomfort around policies on transgender inclusion in sports, hormone treatments for youth and changes to students' pronouns in schools.
Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy are meant for long-term use. Some patients want to stop
Millions who have dropped pounds and boosted their health using popular obesity drugs like Wegovy are facing a new dilemma: What happens if they stop taking them?
B.C. property owners trying to build fence were subjected to 'repeated verbal and physical harassment,' court says
B.C. property owners have been ordered to stop interfering with their neighbours' attempts to build a backyard fence, with a judge describing their conduct during the lengthy dispute as "malicious and escalating."
'Palestine is not for sale': Israeli event near Toronto promoting West Bank property draws critics
When Ghada Sasa found out that a touring Israeli real estate exhibition making stops in Canada was promoting land in the occupied West Bank she broke down and cried. Sasa, a Palestinian Canadian whose grandfather left the West Bank during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, says she will be among those protesting the Great Israeli Real Estate Event set to take place at a synagogue in the community of Thornhill, north of Toronto, on Thursday.
Quadruplets born on leap day to Saskatchewan family
Gilbert Merasty was already a proud father of five. Now he has four more babies to help raise.
Hamas says ceasefire talks to resume next week, making a truce before Ramadan highly unlikely
Hamas said Thursday that its delegation has left Cairo and that talks on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release will resume next week, making it extremely unlikely that mediators will broker a deal before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Alabama governor signs legislation protecting IVF providers from legal liability into law
Facing pressure to get in vitro fertilization services restarted in the state, Alabama's governor swiftly signed legislation into law Wednesday shielding doctors from potential legal liability raised by a court ruling that equated frozen embryos to children.
Modi visits Kashmir's main city for the first time since revoking region's semi-autonomy
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made his first official visit to Kashmir's main city since New Delhi stripped the disputed region of semi-autonomy and took direct control of it in 2019.
13 years after meltdown, the head of Japan's nuclear cleanup is probing mysteries inside reactors
As Japan prepares to mark the 13th anniversary of its worst-ever nuclear disaster, the man in charge of cleaning it up says his team is fighting to bring a sample out of the heart of the site's radioactive debris.
U.S. diplomat criticizes China for using coercion and intimidation as it presses maritime claims
The top American diplomat for East Asia and the Pacific criticized China on Thursday for using intimidation tactics against other countries in the region to press its sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea.
Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts
The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.
-
Michael Spavor resolves legal matter with Canadian government following imprisonment in China: lawyer
Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians imprisoned for nearly three years in China, has resolved a legal matter with the Canadian government, his lawyer confirmed Wednesday.
Blood transfusion recipient eager to return favour with end of mad cow disease concerns
Sixteen years ago, Claire Gannon almost died due to unforeseen complications during the birth of her son. A blood transfusion saved her, leaving her forever grateful to blood donors and inspired to donate herself – but she couldn't.
The family doctor shortage is forecast to be worse within 2 years. Here's what an Ont. doctor says needs to change
Markham Stouffville Hospital family physician Allan Grill says Ontario is facing a 'crisis' in family doctor shortages, as an Ontario medical association warns that a large and potentially growing proportion of residents aren't attached to a family doctor at all.
Apple is making big App Store changes in Europe over new rules. Could it mean more iPhone hacking?
Apple is opening small cracks in the iPhone's digital fortress as part of a regulatory clampdown in Europe that is striving to give consumers more choices -- at the risk of creating new avenues for hackers to steal personal and financial information stored on the devices.
Robots and drones to work in Kelowna, B.C., orchards in 'precision farming' project
Drones and robots will be put to work in the orchards of Kelowna this spring as part of a pilot project to promote what the equipment maker calls "precision farming."
Mass grave with 1,000 skeletons found in Germany
Archaeologists say they have discovered what may be the largest mass grave ever excavated in Europe at a site in southern Germany.
Jury finds 'Rust' armourer guilty of involuntary manslaughter
A New Mexico jury on Wednesday found 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter, ending a trial over Hollywood's first on-set fatal shooting in nearly 30 years.
Charges are dropped midtrial in 'Hotel California' lyrics case. Don Henley plans to fight on
From the start, the case was highly unusual: a criminal prosecution centered on the disputed ownership of a cache of hand-drafted lyrics to 'Hotel California' and other Eagles hits. Its end was even more unexpected.
Montreal to Toronto Via Rail trains delayed after engine fire breaks out on train near Cornwall, Ont.
Via Rail says no one was hurt after the engine of a Montreal to Toronto train caught fire near Cornwall, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.
'It's outrageous': Growing number of BMO customers raise concerns with bank's security, investigative processes
Since sharing the stories of four Bank of Montreal customers fighting to get some form of restitution after they had thousands of dollars stolen from their accounts, CTV News Ottawa has been flooded with emails from Canadians who are facing similar situations.
Brampton, Ont., mother pays $700 for a baby monitor. Now, she has to pay a monthly subscription fee to use it
A Brampton mother who spent nearly $700 on a baby monitor is shocked to learn she now has to pay a subscription fee to keep using its top-of-the-line safety features.
Los Angeles FC coach fined US$10,000 by MLS for saying match should not have been played in snow
Los Angeles FC coach Steve Cherundolo was fined US$10,000 by Major League Soccer on Wednesday for complaining that last weekend's game against Salt Lake was played amid snow and lightning.
Canadian figure skaters wait patiently for verdict on 2022 Olympic team bronze
Skate Canada's position is that the ISU did not appropriately apply Rule 353, which states 'competitors having finished the competition and who initially placed lower than the disqualified competitor will move up accordingly in their placement.'
Two Sudbury Wolves players suspended by the OHL
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended two members of the Sudbury Wolves for the remainder of the season and part of the playoffs for violating the league’s social media policy.
Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
This Ontario mother who can't drive has to make her late son's car payments. Here's why
After her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
Fast car, slow return: Ferrari stolen in 1995 from a Formula One driver is recovered by U.K. police
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.