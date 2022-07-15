MPs to meet today to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians will meet today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers loose internet and wireless services a week ago.
Members of the House of Commons Industry and Technology committee are slated to gather for an emergency summer hearing starting at 1 p.m. EDT.
The meeting is in response to requests by Liberal, Conservative, and NDP members who believe it’s the committee’s role to get answers from relevant witnesses, such as Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, and others.
“The Liberal members of this committee share the frustration millions of Canadians experienced last week when Rogers experienced an unprecedented system failure and seek to examine this issue in a fair comprehensive manner on their behalf,” reads a letter penned by Liberal MPs.
Rogers says the “network system failure” was triggered by a maintenance update to the core network, which caused routers to malfunction.
In a status update about the situation on Wednesday, Staffieri called the network outage “unacceptable” and said the company is doing everything it can to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
“Our customer service representatives are working around the clock and have caught up on the backlog of issues. We have also increased the credit on all our customers’ bills, as some of you experienced longer delays in resuming services,” the statement reads.
The company announced this week it would reimburse customers for up to five days of service for the inconvenience.
MPs will need to adopt a motion in order to proceed with further hearings. If a deeper study is agreed upon, any meeting with witnesses would likely have to take place beginning the week of July 25 because of a pre-arranged critical maintenance shutdown that House administration has said is scheduled to last until July 22.
