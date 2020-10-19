OTTAWA -- House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has formally allowed for an emergency debate into the ongoing dispute between Indigenous and commercial lobster fishers in Nova Scotia.

The emergency debate will take place after the planned House sitting tonight and will continue until there are no more members of Parliament who wish to speak.

Earlier on Monday, federal ministers condemned acts of violence against Indigenous fishers in Nova Scotia and called Monday for a peaceful end to the dispute with commercial fishermen.

The press conference followed a request from the NDP and four cabinet ministers for a debate in the House of Commons about the dispute after a weekend of further turmoil when a fire destroyed a lobster pound used by Mi’kmaq fishers.

“The reckless violence and the racist threats that we have seen do nothing to bring us closer to a resolution. They only serve to divide us,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, adding that RCMP are reviewing a variety of video evidence of violence and that people will be held accountable.

“The violence must come to an end now. It is the only way to give us all an opportunity to find a peaceful, lasting solution.”

Among the issues under dispute is the Indigenous people’s right to make a “moderate livelihood” and to fish outside the federally-determined fishing season, rights established in treaties hundreds of years ago and upheld by the Supreme Court in 1999. Some non-Indigenous critics have pointed to a clarification issued by the court that said the rights were to be subject to federal regulations as proof the rights may be reinterpreted.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said the federal government must define “moderate livelihood” as it relates to an Indigenous fishery, but ministers on Monday were hesitant to agree. Asked if the government would take responsibility for not defining “moderate livelihood” and concede that the clause may have led to the current dispute, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan said definitions need to be defined at the negotiating table.

“I don’t think any First Nation wants the federal government to have a top-down approach,” she said, adding there is “no excuse” for the violence. “We cannot, as a government, tell First Nations what a moderate living is. That is up to them to work with us to define.”

McNeil said in a statement on Monday that he had a “constructive conversation” with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday evening and the two agreed on the “need for all parties to engage in respectful dialogue aimed at upholding the Marshall Decision and the Mi’kmaq treaty right to fish while respecting commercial fishers and ensuring the conservation and sustainability of the fishery.”

“During our discussion, I raised the idea of a facilitated process. I suggested to him that a three-person panel be struck, with one member chosen by First Nations, one by the commercial fishermen, and the third would be agreed to by all, including the Department of Fisheries and Oceans,” McNeil said in the statement.

“Violence has no place in finding a resolution to this issue. Dialogue and mediation — with all sides included — is the way to find a path forward to a sustainable, inclusive fishery.”

CTV News commentator and former Grand Chief for Northern Manitoba Sheila North agreed that the definition is up to the Indigenous people, not the government. North linked what she called repeated rights denials across the country to systemic economic and health issues experienced by Indigenous people, including vulnerability to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hunting and livelihoods are at the heart of it. Indigenous people have been denied these rights for many generations. That’s why a lot of people are sick, that’s why we keep calling Indigenous people and communities the most vulnerable during this pandemic time, because they haven’t been given the right and access to live out what they have a treaty right to, living off the land and supporting their families through these practices that have been there for many, many generations,” she said.

“This is, in a bigger context, more than just lobster and access to it.”

Concern from commercial fishermen about the lobster supply was addressed Monday when Jordan said that the stock is healthy and that environmental concerns are the “key priority” for Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

“[We] will continue to monitor stocks and will never move forward with a plan that threatens the health of this species,” she said. “We want to make sure that we can serve this species for generations to come.

It has to be sustainable but it has to be peaceful.”

To ensure that peace, more RCMP officers were deployed to Nova Scotia from neighbouring Atlantic provinces over the weekend, a move that pleased Sipekne'katik First Nation Chief Mike Sack, who told reporters on Monday that in addition to violence, Mi’kmaq fishers, who operate more than 500 traps under 11 different licences, have also experienced interference with the fishing itself. Some fishermen and women were unable to sell lobsters, others were blocked from obtaining traps or fuel. In addition to the new RCMP deployment on the ground, Sack said that he hopes there is increased enforcement on the water.

Still, he’s optimistic the dispute will be resolved, adding that Indigenous representatives are in talks with Jordan on how to move forward.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for our people. There’s fear, sadness, frustration,” he said. “But our people are very resilient. Quitting is not in our blood.”

During question period in the House of Commons on Monday, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole accused the Liberal government of not acting quickly enough at the negotiating table to prevent violence.

“Now, instead of sending in negotiators a month ago, the government has to send in police officers,” he said. “Leadership means acting before people get hurt.”

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that she condemned the “appalling violence” that has occurred in recent weeks and said federal and provincial ministers are working on solutions to avoid further flareups.

“I’m sure we all agree on the need for all parties to engage in respectful dialogue aimed at upholding the Marshall decision and the Mi’kmaq treaty right to fish while ensuring conservation and sustainability of fishing.”