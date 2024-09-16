MPs to discuss deaths of First Nations people by police in emergency debate

MPs will hold an emergency debate in the House of Commons tonight on the recent deaths of First Nations peoples during interactions with Canadian police forces.

Six First Nations peoples have died in the last two weeks at the hands of police officers, which NDP MP Lori Idlout characterizes as a "disturbing pattern."

She wrote a letter to Speaker Greg Fergus calling for the emergency debate, while lambasting what she calls a lack of media coverage of the deaths and inaction by the government to pass legislation on First Nations policing.

She says that as parliamentarians, they must show leadership and keep institutions accountable. She says a debate will allow discussion of potential measures that could save Indigenous lives.

The deaths occurred in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8.

Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, who serves as the National Chief for the Assembly of First Nations, says the deaths demonstrate systemic issues across the country. She is demanding accountability from police through independent investigations into each of the deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024