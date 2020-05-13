OTTAWA -- The House of Commons is holding an emergency sitting on Wednesday where a reduced number of MPs will be asked to debate and fast-track the passage of the latest round of emergency legislation, this time implementing an aspect of the federal government’s aid to farmers.

Slated to get underway mid-afternoon, Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau will table what will be the fourth pandemic-prompted bill, following the pre-scheduled in-person meeting of the special all-party COVID-19 committee.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government would provide $252 million in new federal assistance for Canadian farmers and others in the agri-food sector to help redistribute food and better protect workers in processing plants.

As part of this package, the government said it intended to increase the Canadian Dairy Commission’s borrowing limit by $200 million to cover costs related to having to store excess cheese and butter.

In order for this initiative to be enacted, legislative changes are needed, and that’s set to be the focus of the bill being presented.

As seen in past emergency House sittings, some degree of negotiation has been underway over the last few days between the opposition parties and the government about the details of the bill and the terms around passing it quickly.

In this instance, some industry stakeholders have said this new funding falls “well short” of what’s needed, so it’s possible the other parties could push for the package to be expanded.

Representatives from the Greens, NDP and Bloc Quebecois are scheduled to hold pre-sitting press conferences where it’s likely they will spell out their positions heading into the sitting.

Once again, Wednesday’s sitting will have a smaller cadre of staff on-site, and in instances where remaining physical distance is not possible, the House of Commons administration is now advising staff to wear a non-medical mask.

Anticipating the bill’s passage, the Senate has been recalled and will sit on Friday to complete its own review of the government’s legislation under similar public health measures.

Public access to both chambers of Parliament has been restricted for two months.