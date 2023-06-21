MPs taking 'positive' steps towards House rising as early as tonight

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Opinion

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

MPs taking 'positive' steps towards House rising as early as tonight

The House of Commons is on the verge of rising for the summer, as early as tonight. Government House Leader Mark Holland said that with all sides seemingly ready to adjourn they are 'nearing the conclusion' of the spring sitting, but discussions are continuing on Parliament Hill as on when adjournment will happen.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social