MPs taking 'positive' steps towards House rising as early as tonight
The House of Commons is on the verge of rising for the summer, as early as tonight.
This comes after MPs agreed to move through some key Liberal bills and the Conservatives backed away from the spectre of an overnight voting marathon.
Government House Leader Mark Holland said Wednesday that with all sides seemingly ready to adjourn they are "nearing the conclusion" of the spring sitting. Discussions are continuing between political parties on Parliament Hill as of 5:30 p.m. ET on when adjournment will happen.
Holland had told reporters earlier in the day that he was cautiously optimistic based on “very positive” negotiations with his House leader counterparts in other parties, about "winding down this session of Parliament" by day's end.
"We're having good conversations with the opposition parties about the possibility of wrapping up," Holland said. "There's the option of us going to Friday, there's the option of concluding tonight, there's the option of concluding tomorrow."
The House is scheduled to rise for a two-month hiatus as of Friday, but it's very common that all sides can come together to agree on breaking a day or two early.
That all-party desire to wrap up the sitting was evidenced following an arguably less-raucous question period than typical for this time of year, when Holland got unanimous consent for a motion prescribing how some key outstanding agenda items would be wrapped up.
Central to that motion was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's caucus who not long ago said they were prepared to work "all summer long," agreeing to withdraw more than 200 votes opposing specific spending items within the main and supplementary estimates.
This means that later tonight, after MPs wrap up the now-underway debate on the Conservatives' final opposition day motion—calling on the government to make a plan to balance the budget—instead of heading into a potentially hours-long vote-a-thon, MPs will move right to approving the government's "supply" allowing federal departments and agencies to receive their routine funding allotments.
WHAT WILL PASS, WHAT WON'T?
Holland's motion also paved the way for the government's outstanding priority legislation to be moved though the final stages of the House, later Wednesday night.
This includes passing Bill C-42 regarding money laundering and Bill S-8 on immigration inadmissibility, as well as expediting a few newly-tabled pieces of legislation into the committee study stage, potentially setting up for summertime hearings.
In May, when Holland announced MPs would be holding midnight sittings nearly every night for the rest of the session in order to move the government's agenda through, he identified nine pieces of legislation that needed to pass before Parliament could adjourn.
Remarking on the forthcoming adjournment, Holland said that by the end of the day Wednesday, the Liberals will have managed to see 15 bills pass in the last 15 weeks. What he called the government being "extremely productive" was aided in some instances, with the government's use of time allocation to limit debate with the backing of the NDP.
While some key bills have fully cleared both chambers in recent weeks, including Bill C-22 on disability benefits and Bill C-13 regarding language protections, other pieces of legislation remain before the Senate.
These include Bill C-47, the budget implementation bill, which senators are on track to pass by the end of their scheduled sitting next week. However, contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 isn't expected to make it through the Senate before the months-long parliamentary break, leaving it in legislative limbo should the Liberals move to prorogue between now and then.
"Certainly we're having conversations with the Senate. Obviously the Senate is operating independently… but the conversations have been fruitful in ensuring that perhaps not everything but the vast majority of the legislation that we passed through the House, we can expect to see royal assent," Holland said.
"There's a number of things over the last two weeks, and certainly a number of things today that we'll be moving to the other chamber, and now they'll there'll be dealing with those."
Also hanging in the air as MPs said their summer farewells on Wednesday are what opposition parties are hoping will be the announcement of a public process probing foreign interference, and persistent rumblings about a summer cabinet shuffle.
