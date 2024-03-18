MPs set to give tributes to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in House of Commons
Members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons today, where they're expected to offer tributes to Brian Mulroney.
The former prime minister died in Florida on Feb. 29 at age 84.
His casket is being brought to Ottawa on Tuesday, where he will lie in state for two days.
Dignitaries including the Governor General and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to offer condolences to the Mulroney family Tuesday morning.
The casket will travel to Montreal on Wednesday afternoon and Mulroney will lie in repose at St. Patrick's Basilica, allowing the public to pay their respects.
A state funeral will be held Saturday morning at Notre Dame Basilica, with eulogies from Caroline Mulroney, Jean Charest and Wayne Gretzky.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.
A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.
Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.
A U.S. government research team found no significant evidence of brain injury among a group of federal employees reporting symptoms of the "Havana syndrome" ailment that emerged in 2016, according to studies published in a medical journal on Monday.
A dose of sunshine is expected to warm up Western Canada, while cooler temperatures and snow are forecast elsewhere in the country.
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
With the advent of self-filing software, the majority of people are able to file their own taxes without professional guidance, or the cost that goes along with it. But the key is understanding when to recruit extra help.
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says a provincewide one day strike will be held on Wednesday this week, the same day the provincial government is set to reveal its latest budget.
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says a provincewide one day strike will be held on Wednesday this week, the same day the provincial government is set to reveal its latest budget.
Lawyers are expected to file a renewed lawsuit against the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) over a teacher who sexually assaulted students over a 16-year period.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says February home sales jumped 19.7 per cent compared with a year ago.
A milder winter and steadily warming temperatures are having a significant impact on the sleep patterns and movement of Ontario’s wildlife, with at least one expert saying it’s unclear how climate change will impact ecosystems long-term.
The Manitoba government says it's taking measures to mitigate potential impact to the province's economy after Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has temporarily shut down a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area.
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
A decade ago, President Vladimir Putin seized Crimea from Ukraine, a bold land grab that set the stage for Russia to invade its neighbour in 2022.
Many Germans believed their country had developed an immunity to nationalism and assertions of racial superiority after confronting the horrors of its Nazi past through education and laws to outlaw persecution. They were wrong.
A new Banksy mural drew crowds to a London street on Monday, even before the elusive graffiti artist confirmed that the work was his.
In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.
North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Monday morning, its neighbors said, days after the end of the South Korean-U.S. military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
Members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons today, where they're expected to offer tributes to Brian Mulroney.
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position.
A U.S. government research team found no significant evidence of brain injury among a group of federal employees reporting symptoms of the "Havana syndrome" ailment that emerged in 2016, according to studies published in a medical journal on Monday.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a braised beef rib pot pie due to undeclared anchovy.
Bruce Gordon got tired of waiting years for knee replacement surgery in B.C. – so he went to Puerto Vallarta and paid for the procedure himself.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash in San Antonio, Texas, involving a Ford electric vehicle that may have been using a partially automated driving system.
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
The top-hatted 'drinking bird,' once a fixture in science classrooms for demonstrating the basics of thermodynamics, is making a surprising comeback — as the inspiration for a new clean-energy generator that could one day power your watch and phone.
A second man has been charged in connection with the 2005 theft of a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in 'The Wizard of Oz,' according to an indictment made public Sunday.
Matthew Perry's stepfather, journalist Keith Morrison, is opening up about the 'Friends' star months after his death at the age of 54.
A house fire devoured the Los Angeles-area home of actress and model Cara Delevingne early Friday morning, leaving two people injured.
Canada, citing the need to shun Russian energy, on Monday signed an agreement with Germany that it said would accelerate work towards the commercial-scale trade of clean hydrogen fuel.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says February home sales jumped 19.7 per cent compared with a year ago.
The CEO of United Airlines says that a slew of recent incidents ranging from a piece of aluminum skin falling off a plane to another jet losing a wheel on takeoff will cause the airline to review its safety training for employees.
81-year-old Ron Brunner may not look like a typical weight lifter, but the Winnipeg senior is one of the most powerful in Manitoba.
Find out how to pronounce common Irish names, plus read our Irish language hacks so you can figure out names yourself.
These days, Mylene Gamache-Tremblay spends her evenings and weekends taking orders for solar eclipse glasses, and packing and shipping them around the eastern part of the country. The Montreal-area online toy retailer says fulfilling orders is taking up every waking moment.
Joey Votto sure knows how to make an instant impression, going deep on the first pitch he faced as a member of his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.
Paolo Banchero scored 29 points and the Orlando Magic pulled away from Toronto for a 111-96 victory on Sunday night, handing the Raptors their seventh straight loss.
The story of March Madness figures to look a lot like the story of the regular season that led up to it: a healthy cross-section of very good teams, few dominant ones and no strong consensus on who's the best bet to be cutting down nets at the Final Four in Arizona.
The Manitoba government says it's taking measures to mitigate potential impact to the province's economy after Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has temporarily shut down a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area.
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.