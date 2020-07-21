OTTAWA -- Members of Parliament are reconvening in the House of Commons for an additional special sitting on Tuesday, to continue debating and likely passing the federal government’s latest COVID-19 emergency aid bill.

After spending all day Monday debating the proposed aid program changes and new offerings, MPs are expected to wrap up their condensed consideration of Bill C-20 by the end of the day.

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said Monday that he anticipated the bill to be passed through all stages and sent over to the Senate for their scrutiny by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Businesses were asking for this in terms of wage subsidy, and also people living with disabilities have been waiting way too long for this. So we’re really happy we can move forward very quickly,” he said.

In the case of the disability aid, it hasn’t been a quick process. In June, the Liberals failed to get the all-party support needed to pass an earlier aid bill that included the one-time payments to eligible Canadians with disabilities of up to $600. Since then the government said it was looking at other ways to deliver the payments but have now returned to the legislative route.

The wage subsidy changes were unveiled by Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Friday, after the July 8 fiscal snapshot revealed the government was budgeting billions more for the program.

What started as a 75 per cent employee wage subsidy for businesses that could demonstrate a significant impact on income due to the pandemic, the government is extending the timeline for the program to December, and is modifying the criteria to cover portions of workers’ wages on a sliding scale that is proportional to the revenue hit at the business they work for.

To date, 262,200 employers have accessed the federal aid program, seeing the government pay out $20.4 billion.

The bill also includes changes to rectify the risk of Canadians being penalized for missing key deadlines in ongoing legal matters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After taking a personal day on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be present in the House of Commons during some of Tuesday’s proceedings, including question period, when he’s set to face more questions on the ongoing WE Charity student volunteer grant program controversy.