OTTAWA – MPs are back in Ottawa today to question the justice minister as part of hearings to discuss Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s nomination of Quebec judge Nicholas Kasirer to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti and former prime minister Kim Campbell, who chairs the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments, are appearing today before the House Justice Committee to take questions about why Kasirer was selected to sit on Canada’s top court.

While that’s the topic on hand, it is expected that the Conservatives and New Democrats on the House Justice Committee will be using Thursday’s special summer meeting to raise what they see as the contentious return of Gerald Butts to the Liberal fold, and other justice-related matters, given it’s been a month since MPs were together on the Hill debating the issues of the day.

Scroll down or click here to follow the meeting through our live blog

Speaking with reporters ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt said that the meeting gives the opposition “an opportunity today as well to talk about things that we've been hearing about in our constituencies and things that we've been monitoring here in Ottawa.”

Then at 2 p.m., the committee of MPs will join members of the Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, as well as representatives from the Bloc Quebecois, Green Party and People’s Party, to question Kasirer.

Dean of the faculty of law at the University of Sherbrooke, Genevieve Cartier, will moderate the afternoon session being held across the street from Parliament Hill.

Kasirer—a self-described generalist judge and expert in civil law— will be filling the seat left vacant by the coming September retirement of Justice Clement Gascon.

Gascon announced this spring that he’ll be leaving Canada’s top court for personal and family reasons. He briefly went missing in May and was later found safe, citing anxiety and depression as reasons behind his disappearance.