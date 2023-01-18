MPs launch study into federal McKinsey contracts, seeking documents and minister testimony
A House of Commons committee has agreed to study the federal government’s contracts with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company, and will be seeking considerable documentation from both the firm and federal officials.
The House of Commons Government Operations and Estimates Committee met Wednesday and agreed to dig into the matter, after a surge in McKinsey’s federal contract earnings under the Liberals came to light.
The federal government confirmed this week that since 2015, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has awarded McKinsey 23 contracts for a total of $101.4 million, up from the $2.2 million spent under Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
Voicing concerns about the consulting company’s influence on government policies, scrutiny the firm has faced over its actions abroad, and criticisms the government was wasting federal funds by contracting out what could be accomplished by the public service, opposition MPs forced Wednesday's meeting.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already asked Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier to “look into” the contracts issued since 2015 when the Liberals came to power to ensure the rules were followed.
However, the committee has elected to dig in much more extensively.
During the hearing it was agreed— after some back and forth— that the committee will look into consulting contracts awarded to McKinsey by the federal government or any Crown corporation dating back to January 2011, to examine their "effectiveness, management, and operation, including the value and service received by the government."
As part of this work, the committee will be looking to hear from seven cabinet ministers including the two ministers Trudeau has tapped to examine the contracts, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Defence Minister Anita Anand, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino. MPs also want to hear from current McKinsey executives, as well as former McKinsey global managing director Dominic Barton, who until the end of 2021 was Canada’s ambassador to China.
The committee is also seeking access to a series of documents including: any federal contracts entered into, all correspondence ranging from emails and texts to handwritten notes, records of all payments to McKinsey, the hourly and daily rates McKinsey charged, and the complete client list of all organizations the firm has worked with during the period in question.
Ahead of the meeting, Trudeau said he welcomed the work of the committee, “to make sure that, indeed, Canadians are getting proper value for money.”
“I think people can understand that a professional public service needs to make sure that it's doing the things the best way, to well serve Canadians, and regularly draws on outside expertise to do that,” the prime minister told reporters during a media availability in Shawinigan, Que. on Wednesday morning.
According to a statement from Jaczek’s office, three of the contracts granted by the Liberals, valued at $55.8 million, were “awarded through open, competitive solicitations;” 18 contracts, valued at $45.6 million, were “call-ups" against a national standing offer, and two were much lower value sole-source contracts.
In making their case during Wednesday's meeting for why this study was needed, opposition MPs raised concerns about wasteful government spending broadly, and spoke about their desire to ensure taxpayers' money is being used appropriately.
"This is not a single department issue. This is coming from the top with its tentacles permeating through out government," said Conservative MP and committee member Stephanie Kusie.
Liberal MP and committee member Anthony Housefather was the one to propose that the study stretch back into the previous Conservative government, given the comparisons being made, to get some context on what those contracts entailed.
"I don't think it would be much more work to be able to deliver this information then what's already requested, which is pretty voluminous," he said.
While not set in stone yet who will make the committee's final witness list, Bloc Quebecois and NDP MPs voiced interest in making sure the most senior McKinsey officials, past and present, are asked to appear.
MPs will have until next Tuesday to decide on their initial batch of witnesses, with meetings starting as part of this study during the week of Jan. 30, when the House of Commons begins its 2023 sitting.
McKinsey said in a statement last week the company follows procurement laws and its work with the Canadian government is “entirely non-partisan in nature and focuses on core management topics, such as digitization and operations improvement.”
The company's statement added that the firm “does not make policy recommendations” on any topic, and that it "welcomes" the opportunity to work with committee.
In a fundraising email sent Wednesday ahead of the hearing, the Conservative Party pitched supporters to "chip in" to help them "stop the flow of taxpayer dollars to Liberal insiders."
"When you have qualified public servants, you should not be contracting out their work to high-priced consultants, costing taxpayers millions more. But the Liberal government has made a habit of it… We must get to the bottom of this. All information and communication the Liberals have had with McKinsey since taking office must be provided to Canadians," reads the email.
In also voicing his support for the study—including looking back to Harper-era contracts— NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Wednesday that the more than $100 million spent by the Liberals could have instead been used to hire an additional 1,000 nurses to work on the front-lines of the health care crisis in the last year.
“We all know that government after government has pulled the same nonsense. When Conservatives are in power, they give their insiders contracts. When the Liberals are in power, their friends get contracts,” Singh said, speaking to his caucus on Wednesday morning in Ottawa.
The work MPs will be embarking on as part of this study will also be incorporated into a broader review the committee has underway scrutinizing the federal government's overall outsourcing of contracts.
With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
Stanford study identifies what influences weight loss the most
Researchers from Stanford University have pinpointed a number of factors that could predict how successful an individual will be at losing weight and keeping it off.
Looking for a luxury home? Here's what more than $1M can get you in Canada
Sales activity among luxury homes in Toronto and Vancouver saw a decline in 2022, according to new data released by Sotheby's International Realty Canada. However, other major Canadian cities such as Montreal and Calgary saw sales volumes stabilize or even increase throughout the year.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
Rare Canadian stamp expected to fetch hefty price at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, issued more than 170 years ago, is going up for auction in Ottawa and it’s sure to fetch a pretty penny.
NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Justin Trudeau is waging a war against the working class and he plans to leverage his party's agreement with the Liberals to protect working people.
Sask. sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted are victims of systemic racism: lawyers
Lawyers for two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions told a bail hearing the women are victims of systemic racism in the justice system and false confessions.
Canada
-
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
-
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
-
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
-
Ottawa's Notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
-
Thin blue line patches go against Vancouver police policy, review finds
An official review of the controversial thin blue line patches embraced by some in law enforcement has confirmed they are prohibited under Vancouver Police Department policy, but it's unclear whether officers will be reprimanded for wearing them anyway.
-
Sask. sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted are victims of systemic racism: lawyers
Lawyers for two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions told a bail hearing the women are victims of systemic racism in the justice system and false confessions.
World
-
'No one is listening to us,' families of Nepal plane crash victims say as they wait to receive bodies of loved ones
Grieving relatives of plane crash victims in Nepal were growing impatient as they waited for authorities to conduct autopsies and hand the bodies for cremation.
-
Shooter stood over California mom holding baby, killed both: sheriff
A shooter stood over a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby and shot and killed them in a brazen attack in a central California farming community that left six dead, a sheriff said Tuesday.
-
Shooting by 6-year-old raises complex cultural questions
He was 6, in his first-grade class in Newport News, Virginia. He pointed a handgun at his teacher, police say, and then he pulled the trigger. And across the nation, people ... didn't quite know how to react. Even in a country where gun violence is sadly commonplace, the story of a small boy with a gun is reverberating in a big way.
-
Cyprus strips 222 people of 'golden passports'
The government of Cyprus has stripped 222 wealthy investors and their family members of citizenship, an official said Wednesday, part of efforts to mend a reputation sullied by an investment-for-passports program that an inquiry found had unlawfully granted citizenships in hundreds of instances.
-
French city asks Madonna to lend it a painting lost in 1918
The mayor of Amiens, northern France, has asked Madonna to lend the city a 19th-century painting lost during World War One which it believes may be have been bought by the singer, to help its chances of becoming European Capital of Culture.
-
Qantas plane lands safely after mayday call over Pacific
A Qantas flight travelling from New Zealand to Sydney landed safely on a single engine after it issued a mayday call over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.
Politics
-
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
-
MPs launch study into federal McKinsey contracts, seeking documents and minister testimony
A House of Commons committee has agreed to study the federal government's contracts with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company, and will be seeking considerable documentation from both the firm and federal officials.
-
NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Justin Trudeau is waging a war against the working class and he plans to leverage his party's agreement with the Liberals to protect working people.
Health
-
Nova Scotia announces sweeping changes to alleviate pressure on strained ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
-
Poaching of staff top concern for Ontario hospitals over new surgical centres: OHA
The head of the Ontario Hospital Association says hospitals should not lose nurses and doctors to a new system of private clinics the government will be using to reduce the surgical backlog.
-
Stanford study identifies what influences weight loss the most
Researchers from Stanford University have pinpointed a number of factors that could predict how successful an individual will be at losing weight and keeping it off.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch
Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in a surprise announcement weeks ahead of its traditional launch event.
-
CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum
Generative artificial intelligence, tech that can invent virtually any content someone can think up and type into a text box, is garnering not just venture investment in Silicon Valley but interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week.
-
Norway archeologists find 'world's oldest runestone' dating back 2,000 years
Archeologists in Norway said Tuesday that have found a runestone which they claim is the world's oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.
Entertainment
-
Meryl Streep to appear in Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Another legend is about to walk the halls of a certain murder-filled Manhattan apartment building.
-
French city asks Madonna to lend it a painting lost in 1918
The mayor of Amiens, northern France, has asked Madonna to lend the city a 19th-century painting lost during World War One which it believes may be have been bought by the singer, to help its chances of becoming European Capital of Culture.
-
Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O'Hara among stars set for special Canadian Screen Awards
'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds has RSVP'd for this year's Canadian Screen Awards, assuring the Toronto bash some high-voltage star power.
Business
-
Looking for a luxury home? Here's what more than $1M can get you in Canada
Sales activity among luxury homes in Toronto and Vancouver saw a decline in 2022, according to new data released by Sotheby's International Realty Canada. However, other major Canadian cities such as Montreal and Calgary saw sales volumes stabilize or even increase throughout the year.
-
Ottawa's Notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
-
Postmedia sells Calgary Herald building for $17.25M
Newspaper publisher Postmedia says it has sold the Calgary Herald building for $17.25 million to U-Haul Co.
Lifestyle
-
Rare Canadian stamp expected to fetch hefty price at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, issued more than 170 years ago, is going up for auction in Ottawa and it’s sure to fetch a pretty penny.
-
$60-million Lotto Max jackpot sold in same Ontario city for 2nd time in 2 months
For the second time in less than two months, a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot has been sold in the same Ontario city.
-
Dior names K-pop star Jimin as global brand ambassador
French fashion house Dior on Monday named K-pop star Jimin a global brand ambassador, broadcasting the tie-up on social networks with images of the BTS singer in sporty looks with an outdoor flair, designed by Kim Jones.
Sports
-
Auger-Aliassime digs deep for major comeback at Aussie Open
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the third round of the Australian Open.
-
Hampered by bad hip, Rafael Nadal loses at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation. The defending champion and No. 1 seed at Melbourne Park, Nadal injured his left hip and lost to Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round, abruptly ending his bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy.
-
Jay Briscoe, U.S. pro wrestling star, dead at 38
Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe has died at age 38.
Autos
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts in Toronto
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
-
Owning a new car is getting more expensive. Here's why
The pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have driven up the cost of owning a new car and experts say prices aren’t expected to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.
-
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.