MPs holding special meeting to discuss Canada returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Members of Parliament are holding a special summer meeting today, to discuss launching into a study of the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
While the House of Commons is on a summer break, special hearings can happen if four MPs from at least two parties write to the chair requesting the committee meet on a pressing issue.
Canada's decision to allow the return of these turbines has been met with mixed reviews. While it has been backed by the U.S. and the EU, it has been roundly condemned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as the federal opposition parties, who are expected to further express their concerns during Friday’s meeting.
It is also facing a legal challenge from the Ukrainian World Congress who filed a notice of application for judicial review of the decision with the Federal Court, arguing that granting the permit "was not reasonable, transparent, or properly authorized."
The turbines, part of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, were sent to Siemens Canada in Montreal for repairs, but once the federal government imposed sanctions on Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom, the company was restricted from sending the equipment back.
When the deal was announced by Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson on Saturday it was billed as a "time-limited and revocable permit." However, his office has since confirmed that the deal allows for the movement of six turbines which, "follow a regular maintenance schedule" that will be allowed to be followed for the next two years.
Canada faced pressure from both Russia and Germany to return the turbines to Germany, fearing the risk of further energy instability. The energy giant claimed it needed the turbines in order to continue supplying Germany, after already considerably decreasing the gas flow through the pipeline, prompting the Germans to express concern over a lack of reserve supply.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the move, saying while it was "a very difficult decision," Russia is trying to "weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies."
MPs will need to adopt a motion in order to proceed with further hearings. If it's agreed that a more fulsome study is required, any meeting with witnesses would likely have to take place beginning the week of July 25 because of a pre-arranged critical maintenance shutdown that House administration has said is scheduled to last until July 22.
MPs holding special meeting to discuss Canada returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
