Members of Parliament will be holding a take-note debate in the House of Commons on Monday evening, to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine and Canada’s response.

The Liberals proposed the special debate following calls from MPs on both sides of the chamber to have federal elected officials either hold a take-note or emergency debate—two options dedicating specific amounts of House time to pressing matters— as soon as possible.

The motion for the take-note debate was unanimously agreed to on Monday afternoon.

“Resolving the situation is critical for the international community. Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war is not just an attack on Ukrainian people. It is an attack on the rules-based international order and the peace and security of Canada and its allies,” reads a weekend letter co-signed by several Liberal MPs asking for a take-note debate.

“Canadians are concerned about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Canada's security is inextricably linked to Europe's, as Canadians know well through two world wars. In addition, the ties between our countries are strong and deep, with 1.3 million Canadians tracing their roots back to Ukraine,” said Conservative MP Michael Chong in his letter to the Speaker asking for an emergency debate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to lead off the debate at 6:30 p.m. EST.