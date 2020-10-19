TORONTO -- MPs in the House of Commons are now holding an emergency debate into the ongoing dispute between Indigenous and commercial lobster fishers in Nova Scotia.

The emergency debate is taking place after the planned House sitting tonight and will continue until there are no more members of Parliament who wish to speak.

Earlier on Monday, federal ministers condemned acts of violence against Indigenous fishers in Nova Scotia and called Monday for a peaceful end to the dispute with commercial fishermen.

The press conference followed a request from the NDP and four cabinet ministers for a debate in the House of Commons about the dispute after a weekend of further turmoil when a fire destroyed a lobster pound used by Mi’kmaq fishers.

“The reckless violence and the racist threats that we have seen do nothing to bring us closer to a resolution. They only serve to divide us,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, adding that RCMP are reviewing a variety of video evidence of violence and that people will be held accountable.

“The violence must come to an end now. It is the only way to give us all an opportunity to find a peaceful, lasting solution.”

Among the issues under dispute is the Indigenous people’s right to make a “moderate livelihood” and to fish outside the federally-determined fishing season, rights established in treaties hundreds of years ago and upheld by the Supreme Court in 1999. Some non-Indigenous critics have pointed to a clarification issued by the court that said the rights were to be subject to federal regulations as proof the rights may be reinterpreted.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said the federal government must define “moderate livelihood” as it relates to an Indigenous fishery, but ministers on Monday were hesitant to agree.

“I don’t believe it’s up to the federal government to define what a moderate livelihood is,” Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordantold CTV’s Power Play. “That’s something that is determined at the negotiation table in collaboration with First Nations communities. The last thing First Nations communities want is for the federal government to tell them what a moderate livelihood is.”

Meanwhile, Sipekne'katik Chief Mike Sack said if the federal government won’t negotiate with the Mi'kmaq to help define moderate livelihood, they will simply do it themselves.

“The treaty’s between both of us,” he said. “They haven’t been upholding it like they should, so if they’re not capable of doing that, we’ll get it defined ourselves.”

CTV News commentator and former Grand Chief for Northern Manitoba Sheila North agreed that the definition is up to the Indigenous people, not the government. North linked what she called repeated rights denials across the country to systemic economic and health issues experienced by Indigenous people, including vulnerability to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hunting and livelihoods are at the heart of it. Indigenous people have been denied these rights for many generations. That’s why a lot of people are sick, that’s why we keep calling Indigenous people and communities the most vulnerable during this pandemic time, because they haven’t been given the right and access to live out what they have a treaty right to, living off the land and supporting their families through these practices that have been there for many, many generations,” she said.

“This is, in a bigger context, more than just lobster and access to it.”

McNEIL PROPOSES THREE-PERSON PANEL, RECIEVES PUSHBACK

McNeil said in a statement on Monday that he had a “constructive conversation” with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday evening and the two agreed on the “need for all parties to engage in respectful dialogue aimed at upholding the Marshall Decision and the Mi’kmaq treaty right to fish while respecting commercial fishers and ensuring the conservation and sustainability of the fishery.”

“During our discussion, I raised the idea of a facilitated process. I suggested to him that a three-person panel be struck, with one member chosen by First Nations, one by the commercial fishermen, and the third would be agreed to by all, including the Department of Fisheries and Oceans,” McNeil said in the statement.

McNeil’s suggestion has received pushback from both the local First Nation and the federal government, however.

“The commercial fishermen don’t have any input on our right to self-govern ourselves, nor do they have a right to define our moderate livelihood,” Sack said. “They have no place at the table for our treaty rights.”

“In my mind, Minister Jordan represents them. She does a good job at that and their nation is Canada, our nation is Mi'kmaq, so we’ll deal with it that way.”

Jordan also pushed back against the idea of a three-person panel to find a resolution.

“The negotiations happen nation to nation. That is between the federal government and Sipekne'katik,” she said. “That is the absolute way we see this moving forward.”

Jordan did say however that she would make sure the concerns among commercial fisheries would be heard.

ADDITIONAL OFFICERS DEPLOYED

To ensure that peace, more RCMP officers were deployed to Nova Scotia from neighbouring Atlantic provinces over the weekend, a move that pleased Sack, who told reporters on Monday that in addition to violence, Mi’kmaq fishers, who operate more than 500 traps under 11 different licences, have also experienced interference with the fishing itself.

Some fishermen and women were unable to sell lobsters, others were blocked from obtaining traps or fuel. In addition to the new RCMP deployment on the ground, Sack said that he hopes there is increased enforcement at sea.

“We need some safety on the water and protection on the water,” he said. “I think more charges need to be laid to ensure no actions are being taken against anyone.”

Sack said he’s received violent and racist threats “on a daily basis.”

“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “It’s 2020, we all live together… people need to accept people and it’s just sad.”

Still, he’s optimistic the dispute will be resolved, adding that Indigenous representatives are in talks with Jordan on how to move forward.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for our people. There’s fear, sadness, frustration,” he said. “But our people are very resilient. Quitting is not in our blood.”

Concern from commercial fishermen about the lobster supply was addressed Monday when Jordan said that the stock is healthy and that environmental concerns are the “key priority” for Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

“[We] will continue to monitor stocks and will never move forward with a plan that threatens the health of this species,” she said. “We want to make sure that we can serve this species for generations to come. It has to be sustainable but it has to be peaceful.”

OPPOSITION PARTIES DECRY DELAYED RESPONSE

During question period in the House of Commons on Monday, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole accused the Liberal government of not acting quickly enough at the negotiating table to prevent violence.

“Now, instead of sending in negotiators a month ago, the government has to send in police officers,” he said. “Leadership means acting before people get hurt.”

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that she condemned the “appalling violence” that has occurred in recent weeks and said federal and provincial ministers are working on solutions to avoid further flareups.

“I’m sure we all agree on the need for all parties to engage in respectful dialogue aimed at upholding the Marshall decision and the Mi’kmaq treaty right to fish while ensuring conservation and sustainability of fishing.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, pointed the finger at both the Liberals and Conservatives for failing to act in the matter since the 1999 Supreme Court decision.

“This is a 21-year-old conflict that both Conservative and Liberal governments have failed to act on,” he told CTV’s Power Play.

“Prime Minister Trudeau has been in government, has had a majority for four years (and) has done nothing to solve it.”