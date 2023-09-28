MPs expected to dig deeper on how war vet who fought with Nazis ended up in the House
The House of Commons will resume sitting this morning for the first time since Speaker Anthony Rota officially stepped down from his post.
Rota resigned at the end of business Wednesday after apologizing for inviting a man to Parliament whose military service was linked to the Nazis.+
- Read more: Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
- Top headlines on Canadian politics, all in one place
All MPs applauded Yaroslav Hunka on Sept. 22 before they understood he had fought with a Ukrainian military unit set up by Nazi Germany to fight the Soviet Union.
An interim speaker is in place now until Tuesday when a new speaker will be elected by MPs.
The fallout from the incident continues, with MPs expected to call for various House committees to investigate how it could have happened.
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says Parliament needs to fix the procedures so something like this never happens again.
"It's totally unacceptable that someone with that kind of past was recognized in the chamber," Housefather said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian economy to get 'back on its feet' next year, Deloitte Canada says
Canada's near-term economic struggles will ease next year when growth returns and the Bank of Canada begins cutting its key lending rate, a new forecast from Deloitte Canada said.
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
Researchers say action could have prevented thousands of premature cancer deaths in women in 2020
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
MPs expected to dig deeper on how war vet who fought with Nazis ended up in the House
The House of Commons will resume sitting this morning for the first time since Speaker Anthony Rota officially stepped down from his post.
59-year-old Montreal skateboarder shreds stereotypes
At 59 years old, Montrealer Constantinos Gray recently decided to get back on a board again after 42 years.
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
Canada
-
Ukrainian vet debacle reignites call to remove controversial Oakville monument
An Oakville cemetery is once again facing calls to remove a monument that pays tribute to a Ukrainian unit that was recently thrust into the spotlight when controversy erupted over a decision to honour one of its veterans in the House of Commons.
-
Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
-
'Hate-motivated': 2 sought by Edmonton police after Pride flag torn down during protest
Edmonton police released suspect photos Wednesday as officers investigate a hate-motivated mischief case that happened during the local "1MillionMarch4Children" protest last week.
-
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
-
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
-
Disputed immigration provision requires link to national security, Supreme Court says
A provision of federal immigration law can be used to bar people on security grounds for engaging in violence only when there is a clear connection to national security, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.
World
-
Deadly violence continues in Sweden; 3 people killed in overnight shootings and an explosion
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as deadly violence linked to a feud between criminal gangs escalated.
-
Judge Chutkan denies Trump's request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won't recuse herself from Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president's claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.
-
A judge found Trump committed fraud in building his real-estate empire. Here's what happens next
A judge's ruling that Donald Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former U.S. president's image as a business titan and could strip him of his authority to make major decisions about the future of his marquee properties in his home state.
-
Gang violence in Haiti is escalating and spreading with a significant increase in killings, UN says
Gang violence in Haiti is escalating and spreading from the capital Port-au-Prince through the centre of the country to its two other major cities, Gonaives and Cap-Hatien, with a significant increase in killings, kidnappings and rapes in the past few months, the UN chief said in a report circulated Wednesday.
-
Azerbaijan arrests the former head of separatist government after recapturing Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan said it arrested the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government as he tried to cross into Armenia on Wednesday along with tens of thousands of others who fled the region following Azerbaijan's 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of the enclave.
-
Houston approves US$5M to relocate residents living near polluted Union Pacific rail yard
Houston officials on Wednesday approved US$5 million for a fund to help relocate residents from neighborhoods located near a rail yard polluted by a cancer-linked wood preservative that has been blamed for an increase in cancer cases.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
-
MPs expected to dig deeper on how war vet who fought with Nazis ended up in the House
The House of Commons will resume sitting this morning for the first time since Speaker Anthony Rota officially stepped down from his post.
-
Ottawa rolls out voluntary code of conduct for AI as 'fear' persists over its use
The federal government on Wednesday unfurled a voluntary code of conduct for generative AI, as anxiety persists over its proliferation and pace of development.
Health
-
Researchers say action could have prevented thousands of premature cancer deaths in women in 2020
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
-
These magnetic building blocks are being recalled due to an ingestion hazard: Health Canada
Some magnetic building blocks are being recalled by Health Canada as they do not meet the magnetic force requirements and pose ingestion hazards for children.
-
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law to protect doctors who mail abortion pills to other states
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that aims to stop other states from prosecuting doctors and pharmacists who mail abortion pills to patients in places where the procedure is banned.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
Entertainment
-
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 tour dates until 2024 as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023 tour will be postponed until 2024, citing doctor's advice.
-
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
Business
-
Canadian economy to get 'back on its feet' next year, Deloitte Canada says
Canada's near-term economic struggles will ease next year when growth returns and the Bank of Canada begins cutting its key lending rate, a new forecast from Deloitte Canada said.
-
PlayStation head Jim Ryan is stepping down
PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is stepping down from the company, Sony announced Wednesday.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street yo-yos to a mixed close as oil and bond markets raise the pressure
Wall Street yo-yoed to a mixed finish Wednesday after rising oil prices and bond yields cranked up the pressure even higher on the stock market.
Lifestyle
-
59-year-old Montreal skateboarder shreds stereotypes
At 59 years old, Montrealer Constantinos Gray recently decided to get back on a board again after 42 years.
-
Only 2 Toronto restaurants were awarded Michelin stars this year
Two more Toronto restaurants have been awarded prestigious Michelin stars.
-
Her family inherited a 900-year-old Italian castle. Here's what it's like living there
Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta moved into the 45-roomed, turreted, fairytale Castle Sannazzaro when she was four years old.
Sports
-
Judge helps Yankees hammer Jays 6-0; Toronto waits another day to clinch playoff spot
Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers as the New York Yankees rolled past the Blue Jays 6-0 on Wednesday, forcing Toronto to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff spot.
-
Francona's beloved scooter stolen, stripped as Cleveland's manager gets ready to say goodbye to game
Terry Francona made it to the home finale, his last managing the Cleveland Guardians before retirement.
-
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift's bold appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
Travis Kelce called an appearance by Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bears last weekend pretty bold, but the All-Pro tight end insisted Wednesday that he wants to keep future details about their relationship private.
Autos
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
-
U.S. autoworkers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit's three automakers.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.