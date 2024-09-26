MPs debating second Conservative motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau

Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of the week.

One day after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s first attempt to bring down the Liberal minority failed by a vote of 211-120, the House of Commons is seized with another Official Opposition-led effort.

Thursday’s motion states: “Given that, after nine years, the government has doubled housing costs, taxed food, punished work, unleashed crime, and is the most centralizing government in Canadian history, the House has lost confidence in the government and offers Canadians the option to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime.”

Debate kicked off just after 10 a.m. EDT and is set to continue throughout the day, with the vote on this motion scheduled for next Tuesday.

With the Bloc Quebecois giving the Liberals until late October to heed their demands to avoid an election before the new year, and the NDP citing polling about Canadians not wanting an election right now, this motion is likely to have a similar outcome to the first.

Though, neither party has yet to declare how they intend to vote on Poilievre’s latest proposal. In a statement, the Conservatives called on the other opposition parties to stop propping up the Liberals and “give Canadians the relief they desperately need.”

With the NDP supply-and-confidence deal no longer in play, the Liberals are poised to face a series of confidence tests this fall.

Government House Leader Karina Gould said during debate that it was “a little awkward that we're here again today, just a few hours after the House voted non-confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada,” referencing Poilievre’s failed push to send Canadians to the polls.

“What we saw yesterday is that there are three parties in this House, in fact, that want to work for Canadians, the Liberal members of Parliament, the Bloc members of Parliament, the New Democratic members of Parliament, who are all here to get the work done for Canadians,” Gould said.

“In fact, it feels a little deflated in here. It feels a little bit like, I don't know, those Conservative members of Parliament don't have that same energy, because they lost that motion yesterday, and they're doing it again today.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates…