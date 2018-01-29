OTTAWA –Sexual misconduct and workplace bullying are set to be the dominating topic of discussion on Parliament Hill Monday, as MPs are debating legislation aimed at cracking down on harassment in federal workplaces.

Bill C-65 was first introduced in November by Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patty Hajdu and it is up for debate at second reading stage.

If passed in its present form, Bill C-65 would give workers and their employers a clear course of action to deal with allegations of bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct.

The changes will merge separate labour standards for sexual harassment and violence and subject them to the same scrutiny and dispute resolution process, which could include having an outside investigator brought in to review allegations.

The proposed rules would also enforce strict privacy rules to protect the victims of harassment or violence.

Once passed, the legislation would also allow anyone unhappy with how their dispute is being handled to complain to the federal labour minister, who could step in to investigate and order sanctions for employers.

The new bill would apply to all federally regulated workplaces, such as banks, telecommunications and transport industries, representing about eight per cent of the national labour force.

The Liberals want the rules to apply to politicians, their staff and other Parliament Hill employees, warning of dire repercussions for any MP or senator who flouts the rules.

Department officials have said it could take a year or more before the rules come into effect, since regulations would have to be crafted once the bill receives parliamentary approval.

"This has been a bit of an HR, or I suppose a policy-free zone for -- well -- forever, actually," Hajdu said in an interview on CTV’s Question Period that aired Sunday.

"So, political staffers have not had recourse to have their concerns taken in any way that’s standardized through the Code. This proposal, this legislation, says that they deserve those same protections."

