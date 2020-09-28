OTTAWA -- Members of Parliament are being asked to expedite the study and passage of the government's latest COVID-19 benefit legislation, as the details of New Democrat-negotiated changes are expected to be tabled in the House of Commons later today.

The focus of this latest emergency aid bill is the trio of new COVID-19 benefits designed to fill gaps left by the end of the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program.

The new benefits are:

The $500-a-week “Canada Recovery Benefit” for CERB recipients who are not eligible for Employment Insurance, such as self-employed, gig or contract workers. In order to qualify for this program, Canadians must be looking for work and had stopped working or had their income reduced by 50 per cent or more due to COVID-19, but are still making some money on their own.

The “Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit,” which is being created for those who don’t already have paid sick leave through their employer, to make it easier for people to stay home from work when they are sick or have to self-isolate due to COVID-19. This benefit as currently proposed will provide $500 per week, for up to two weeks.

And the “Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit,” to help in the instances when someone needs to stay home to care for a loved one because schools, daycares, or other care facilities are closed due to the pandemic. This program offers up to 26 weeks per household, with just one adult per household able to claim the program at a time, and provides $500 a week.

On Friday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party successfully negotiated sick leave updates that will help millions of Canadians, though the details remain to be tabled. It's this policy update that will see the Liberals secure the NDP's backing to pass the bill, as well as their support when it comes to the key confidence vote on the throne speech coming in the days ahead.

"People who are worried about getting sick in this pandemic will now know, when this legislation passes, that there will be paid sick leave for them," said Singh on Friday.

The Liberals are also looking for parliamentary approval to allow the federal government powers to spend “all money required” to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, until Dec. 30.

"This legislation will provide ongoing support for Canada and Canadians, as we fight the second wave of the coronavirus. That is why we are asking every member of Parliament to work with us," said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland last Thursday when the initial legislation was tabled.

With the final application period for CERB closing over the weekend, and the transition of the majority of CERB recipients onto a revamped Employment Insurance program underway, the clock is ticking to get these new supports up and running so that those who need them can apply to get access to the federal funding as early as next week.

"It’s definitely not a time to play political games. Canadians need our help now. This is exactly what the motion is meant to accomplish: quick action… Canadians need members of this House to recognize the urgency of this situation and to work together. They’re watching us," said Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez in asking his opposition colleagues to support the accelerated study.

During debate on the motion, the Liberals faced criticism from the opposition parties about the tight timeline to see the new measures passed without leaving millions of Canadians benefit-less amid a second wave of the pandemic, citing the summer prorogation of Parliament as the reason for the rush now.

If the motion to fast-track the study passes, the bill could be off to the Senate once the agreed-upon hours of debate expire, which could happen late Monday, or Tuesday.

After the Conservatives proposed to sit on Sunday to add extra time to hear from a suite of cabinet ministers and to debate the new benefit proposals was not supported, the caucus is concerned about the limited window for debate being offered.

"When we have $50 billion in front of us and letting parliamentarians talk about it only for four and a half hours? This is big joke," said Conservative House Leader Gerard Deltell.