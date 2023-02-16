MPs ask CSIS to help them spot foreign interference
Some members of Parliament say they have no idea how to spot foreign interference, as Canada's spy agency warns that all elected officials are targets for hostile states.
"There is not clarity, quite frankly, around what MPs and their parties can do to protect themselves," NDP MP Rachel Blaney told CSIS officials on Feb. 9.
She was speaking during the House procedure committee's hearings on foreign interference, which is studying allegations of attempts by China to meddle in the 2019 federal election.
The MPs heard from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service about efforts to safeguard against foreign states trying to improperly influence elected representatives and candidates for office.
"All levels of government are susceptible and targeted by foreign-interference actors," CSIS assistant director Cherie Henderson testified.
"That's provincial, federal and municipal -- all electoral candidates are."
Henderson added that CSIS must "educate all Canadians, including MPs, in regards to the potential threat that they face from foreign-interference actors."
That suggestion had MPs nodding in agreement.
"I'm concerned that there could be something happening, and I would be merrily going along my way doing my work during an election, and I'd have no idea," Blaney said.
The B.C. MP asked officials exactly she and her staff should watch for, or ask about, to avoid foreign influence.
Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell said on Feb. 7 that her colleagues have long been stumped on how to spot interference.
"There is really little-to-no briefings or training for MPs on how to even deal with that, so clearly that issue (has) persisted," said the Toronto-area MP, who held a top security clearance during her time on the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.
A year ago, CSIS told media it was offering briefings to some MPs and Senators on foreign influence and interference, and two MPs who frequently speak out against China confirmed getting such training. But it's unclear how many elected officials are offered these briefings.
"We do try to engage individuals who we know are being targeted," Adam Fisher, the CSIS director general for intelligence assessments, testified on Feb. 9.
He said CSIS has been "engaging with parties in a classified setting (and in an) unclassified setting with broader audiences to educate them about the threat."
Henderson pointed to a generic guide released last year called "Foreign Interference and You," which has vague advice such as protecting oneself "by being aware of the threat and doing your due diligence."
The guide advises MPs, academics and civil servants to file police reports or alert CSIS when they face "intimidation, harassment, coercion or threats," which can include being "manipulated into sharing valuable information through a casual conversation."
Another CSIS document, "Foreign Interference Threats to Canada's Democratic Process," advises politicians to avoid sharing personal information with strangers, question suspicious donations and take note of "frequent requests to meet privately."
The agency did not provide more details when asked to respond to the concerns raised by MPs.
"CSIS routinely engages with a variety of stakeholders, including elected officials at all levels of government across Canada representing all major political parties, to raise awareness of the potential threats to the security and interests of Canada and provide advice on how to protect themselves and their staff," agency spokesman Brandon Champagne wrote in an email.
"These briefings are provided to promote awareness of state-sponsored foreign interference and to strengthen individual security practices and protect Canadians and their interests."
Stephanie Carvin, a professor at Carleton University's Norman Paterson School of International Affairs, said it seems CSIS and elected officials don't understand each other.
"This is a real challenge," said Carvin, a former national security analyst.
"If CSIS doesn't necessarily understand the incentives of an MP, and the MP doesn't really understand what CSIS does, then that's when these dilemmas happen," she said.
"If these publications don't necessarily reflect the needs of an MP, or the lives of an MP, or the incentives of an MP, then they're not particularly useful."
She said that's compounded by the fact that Canada does not give most of its elected officials security clearances, unlike other democracies, and a lack of statistics on alleged cases.
Carvin noted that foreign interference is not a criminal charge and no one has been charged under the Canada Elections Act for advocating on behalf of a foreign state.
Given that lack of public information, Carvin said CSIS could provide politicians with activities or behaviours to watch for as they go about being visible in public, taking donations and meeting with constituents and interest groups.
"The whole foreign interference file is such a black box," she said. "What they should be doing is giving MPs case studies."
This week, the Australian government went public with a case of its spy agency, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, shutting down an attempt by Iranian proxies to target a dual citizen for organizing protests in Australia that were critical of Iran.
"Last year, ASIO disrupted the activities of individuals who had conducted surveillance in the home of an Iranian-Australian, as well as conducted extensive research of this individual and their family," Australian Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said in a Tuesday speech.
"We don't just need to disrupt these operations, but deter future ones, by imposing costs on their sponsor through outing them, where possible."
Carvin also said the Liberals are right to warn against stigmatizing communities in updating national-security tools. The Liberals have moved slowly on consulting about a possible registry of foreign agents.
Such a registry would compel people to publicly report when they do paid work on behalf of a foreign state, and face fines or jail time for not doing so.
Carvin said Canada and its allies in recent decades impeded their work preventing terrorism by making Muslim communities feel stigmatized, and she warns against doing the same with Canadians of Asian descent.
"We do need to do a better job, whether in terms of providing case studies or a list of actions and behaviours, rather than demonizing any particular equity-deserving group," she said.
Carvin added that national security agencies have been aware of foreign interference targeting diaspora communities for years, but the issue only seemed to gain public attention when it involved MPs.
"We're not listening to the to the communities themselves," she said.
"Anyone can be an agent of influence, it's not dependent on their nationality, it depends on who they are and what they're doing."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
