Members of Parliament have begun arriving to the House of Commons for the first sitting day of the year, while Ottawa’s capital remains beset by protesters, vehicles and transport trucks as the “freedom convoy” demonstration presses on.

The House of Commons made the decision Sunday, that the start of the winter sitting would go ahead as planned despite the elevated security risk to MPs. Business got underway in the Chamber at 11 a.m. without incident, and with many MPs still participating virtually through the hybrid sitting format.

The Sergeant-at-Arms sent MPs a memo late Sunday night detailing how those attending in-person can access the House of Commons precinct, recognizing that the ongoing demonstrations “could make it difficult.” MPs were given suggested routes, and told that there continues to be an increased presence of Ottawa police and the Parliamentary Protective Service in the area.

While one lane of Wellington Street directly in front of Parliament Hill was cleared as of Monday morning, most of the downtown core remains gridlocked. Trucks are honking continuously and supporters are mulling about. Organizers have shrugged off the condemnations of their presence and have declared plans to stay in town indefinitely.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be taking part in House proceedings virtually after testing positive for COVID-19. Trudeau and his family spent the weekend in the National Capital Region.

He is scheduled to deliver remarks and take questions at 12 p.m. EST, where he is expected to address the continued presence of protesters calling for the removal of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions. Many participants have expressed outrage at the prime minster and a desire to see him removed from office.

“I get the frustration, but for a convoy that says it’s about freedom, there are a lot of good people who aren’t really feeling freedom this morning,” said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino on his way into work.

“There's police enforcement here that is very visible and they're taking appropriate actions as circumstances dictate,” he said.

The Conservative party is largely supporting the trucking convoy, while condemning the examples of hateful symbols at the rally over the weekend. That has included signs and flags with Nazi imagery, the Confederate flag, yellow stars, patches or clothing that belong to groups with extremist views.

Several Conservative MPs took part in this weekend’s demonstrations and they are expected to raise the cause in the Commons on Monday, after Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole suggested that the temperature and division needs to be cooled.

On his way into West Block, Conservative MP Scott Aitchison said that the “real frustration” that Canadians feel should not be ignored, and if it is, it would be at the government’s “peril,” electorally.

“I think it’s a delicate balance. I think that every member of our caucus who has, you know, been down there to speak to folks have worked really hard to make sure that they're making the distinction that they are in support of peaceful protest, that they're not in support of the more radical elements and they've, you know, called that out,” Aitchison said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday that the behaviour seen in Ottawa this weekend was “wrong.”

“The impact on people, the people of Ottawa particularly, is absolutely wrong. And the solidarity that people have shown throughout this pandemic is something that gives me a lot of hope and a lot of pride,” Singh said.

After a weekend of crowds of thousands clogging streets in downtown Ottawa, the advice to locals remains to stay away given the security concerns.

While the protest has largely been non-violent, Ottawa Police said Sunday that they have seen “multiple cases of disruptive, inappropriate and threatening behaviour from demonstrators.” Police are also conducting “several” criminal investigations in relation to acts described by police as “desecration” to several monuments.

With files from CTV News’ Christy Somos and Kevin Gallagher