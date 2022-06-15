MPs are discussing potential end to House of Commons vaccine mandate: Liberal House leader
Members of Parliament are talking about the potential of lifting the House of Commons' vaccine mandate, after the federal government announced its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the public service and for domestic and outbound Canadian travellers will end next week.
According to Government House Leader Mark Holland, on Tuesday the House leaders from each party met to discuss the idea, and now the topic is being discussed within each caucus.
"We had a productive conversation yesterday," Holland told reporters on Parliament Hill on Wednesday. "We're going to be having further conversations and it's my hope, certainly in the next couple of days, that we'll be able to finalize what we're going to be doing with the precinct."
A vaccine mandate requiring anyone entering the House of Commons precinct -- including MPs -- to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has been in place since the first day of the 44th Parliament in November 2021.
The decision to impose the mandate was made by the Board of Internal Economy-- the cross-party committee of MPs that oversees the workings of the House of Commons-- at a time when considerable attention was put on the vaccination status of MPs.
While the House of Commons' Speaker later found the board overstepped in imposing the mandate, the policy was upheld through a motion backed by the Liberals and NDP.
The Liberals, New Democrats, and Bloc Quebecois have said that all their MPs are fully vaccinated, and while many Conservatives have confirmed their vaccination status, the party has not disclosed how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated.
The policy does include a limited exemption, allowing individuals who have verified “medical contraindication” to COVID-19 vaccines to provide proof of a recent negative rapid antigen test to be able to enter the buildings that are part of the House precinct.
On June 3, Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall, who has refused to disclose her vaccination status, said she was escorted off of Parliament Hill in connection with the House vaccination policy.
It's possible that in addition to a decision on the future of the vaccine mandate for the House of Commons-- the Senate has its own-- there could be an update soon on the future of the hybrid Parliament provisions, given they are set to expire at the end of the spring sitting on June 23.
The current rules allow MPs to participate in House debates and committee meetings, virtually. The House has also set up a remote-voting application that lets MPs vote virtually from anywhere in Canada.
The Conservatives have been pushing for an end to the House vaccine mandate, as well as the hybrid Commons' proceedings that MPs have been abiding by for the better part of the pandemic.
In a statement in late May proposing a way to walk away from the hybrid sitting structure, Conservative House Leader John Brassard said given the current public health situation and the impact the virtual structure has had on translators, it's time to stop letting MPs Zoom into work.
“We should never have arrived in a place where some elected members of Parliament are prohibited from stepping foot in the House, while some Liberal members refuse to come to the capital at all," Brassard said. "Canadians elect their representatives to serve them in Ottawa, not to hide behind a computer screen or a voting app. Canadians are going back to work in person. It is time for Members of Parliament to do the same."
On Tuesday, when the announcement was made that the other federal mandates were on their way out, Holland said the Liberals’ position has been that they'd change their COVID-19 restrictions as the public health situation evolved.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto police chief promises action as new data shows Black people are overrepresented in use of force incidents
People of colour were 20 to 60 per cent overrepresented among those who faced violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were 230 per cent more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people.
BREAKING | Key 'Freedom Convoy' figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, released from jail
Tyson 'Freedom George' Billings emerged from the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday brandishing a Canada flag to a torrent of cheers and airhorns after pleading guilty to a charge related to the convoy protest that seized the city earlier this year.
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
BREAKING | Human remains located in Brady landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says human remains have been discovered at the Brady landfill, where they had been searching as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
MPs are discussing potential end to House of Commons vaccine mandate: Liberal House leader
Members of Parliament are talking about the potential of lifting the House of Commons' vaccine mandate, after the federal government announced its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the public service and for domestic and outbound Canadian travellers will end next week.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Bill Gates says crypto and NFTs are a sham
Bill Gates called cryptocurrencies and NFTs are based on 'greater fool theory' at a TechCrunch conference, referencing the notion that investors can make money on worthless or overvalued assets as long as people are willing to bid them higher.
Residential school abuses call for criminal charges, Indigenous leaders say
Indigenous leaders say they want justice for the abuses that took place in Canada's residential schools and are pushing for criminal charges against those who were involved.
In caucus speech, Bergen accuses Trudeau of losing sight of Canadians' needs
Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of 'completely' losing sight of Canadians' needs, calling his government out for its handling of the cost of living crunch, its use of the Emergencies Act, and its reluctance to lift COVID-19 mandates.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Key 'Freedom Convoy' figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, released from jail
Tyson 'Freedom George' Billings emerged from the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday brandishing a Canada flag to a torrent of cheers and airhorns after pleading guilty to a charge related to the convoy protest that seized the city earlier this year.
-
Toronto police chief promises action as new data shows Black people are overrepresented in use of force incidents
People of colour were 20 to 60 per cent overrepresented among those who faced violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were 230 per cent more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people.
-
Former residential school principal's name being removed from B.C. city's street
A street is being renamed in Prince George, B.C., to remove the reference to a former residential school principal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human remains located in Brady landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says human remains have been discovered at the Brady landfill, where they had been searching as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Money laundering report, recommendations being released by B.C. commission
A report being released today is expected to explain how billions of dollars in suspected illegal cash was funnelled into British Columbia's real estate sector, casinos and luxury car market.
-
Residential school abuses call for criminal charges, Indigenous leaders say
Indigenous leaders say they want justice for the abuses that took place in Canada's residential schools and are pushing for criminal charges against those who were involved.
World
-
In Ukraine, mines take lives even after fighting moves on
Russia's war in Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosives. They are killing civilians, disrupting planting, complicating the rebuilding of homes and villages, and will continue taking lives and limbs long after the fighting stops.
-
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers
The Southern Baptist Convention voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to create a way to track pastors and other church workers credibly accused of sex abuse and launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the nation's largest Protestant denomination.
-
Jan. 6 panel releases video of Rep. lawmaker give tour before attack
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection released video on Wednesday of a Capitol tour led by a Republican lawmaker the day before the attack, showing participants taking photos of stairwells and tunnels in the complex.
-
Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
The white gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket has been charged with federal hate crimes, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
-
Biden says U.S. will send $1 billion more in aid to Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. will send an additional US$1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, the largest single tranche of weapons and equipment since the war began, in a effort to help stall Russia's slow but steady march to conquer the eastern Donbas region.
-
Israeli court finds Gaza aid worker guilty on terror charges
An Israeli court on Wednesday found a Gaza aid worker guilty of several terrorism charges in a high-profile case in which his employer, independent auditors and the Australian government say they have found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Politics
-
MPs are discussing potential end to House of Commons vaccine mandate: Liberal House leader
Members of Parliament are talking about the potential of lifting the House of Commons' vaccine mandate, after the federal government announced its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the public service and for domestic and outbound Canadian travellers will end next week.
-
In caucus speech, Bergen accuses Trudeau of losing sight of Canadians' needs
Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of 'completely' losing sight of Canadians' needs, calling his government out for its handling of the cost of living crunch, its use of the Emergencies Act, and its reluctance to lift COVID-19 mandates.
-
Bid bon voyage to ArriveCan travel requirement mayors of border cities urge Ottawa
Border-city mayors, tourism industry leaders and an opposition MP say it's time to bid a less-than-fond farewell to the ArriveCan app.
Health
-
14.5% of world population has or had Lyme disease: analysis
A recent analysis estimates more than one-tenth of the world's population likely has or at some point had tick-borne Lyme disease.
-
WHO to share vaccines to stop monkeypox amid inequity fears
The World Health Organization said it's creating a new vaccine-sharing mechanism to stop the outbreak of monkeypox in more than 30 countries beyond Africa. The move could result in the UN health agency distributing scarce vaccine doses to rich countries that can otherwise afford them.
-
'Forever chemicals' pose risk even at very low levels: U.S. agency
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that two nonstick and stain-resistant compounds found in drinking water are more dangerous than previously thought - and pose health risks even at levels so low they cannot currently be detected.
Sci-Tech
-
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate, and a few still claim to adore.
-
In Tarantula Nebula, a stunning view of stars being born
Astronomers have peered into a teeming stellar nursery in the Tarantula Nebula - a colossal cloud of gas and dust next door to our galaxy - gaining new understanding of the dynamics of star formation while obtaining a dazzling image of the cosmos.
-
June's strawberry moon will light up the sky this week
June's full moon, the strawberry moon, will illuminate the sky this week.
Entertainment
-
A real-life 'Squid Game' competition is coming to Netflix
Netflix is turning its hit series 'Squid Game' into a reality competition.
-
Justin Bieber offers an update on his facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has shared a faith-filled update about a rare medical condition that has resulted in one side of his face being paralyzed.
-
Mick Jagger quarantines with COVID-19, second Rolling Stones show scrapped
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is in quarantine in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, adding the band will miss a second show on its 'Stones Sixty' European tour.
Business
-
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
-
May home sales down 22 per cent since last year, 9 per cent from April: CREA
Canada's housing market continued to cool last month with the country's real estate association finding home sales dropped by nearly 22 per cent since last year and almost nine per cent between April and May.
-
Europe stocks up, Asia mixed ahead of U.S. Fed rate hike decision
Asian stock markets were mixed while Europe opened higher Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on how sharply to raise interest rates to cool U.S. inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
The smart furniture industry is a relatively new one, says Marc Saltzman, a freelance technology journalist and author. While he predicts the industry will continue to grow, he said he's unsure yet whether smart furniture sales are part of a larger consumer trend.
-
Vets want animal lovers to stop buying 'unhealthy' English bulldogs
Veterinarians are calling on animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, because of 'major' concerns about their health.
-
Italy creates new museum for trafficked ancient artifacts
Italy has been so successful in recovering ancient artworks and artifacts that were illegally exported from the country it has created a museum for them.
Sports
-
Indigenous-led B.C. bid for 2030 Winter Olympics moving ahead
An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler.
-
WNBA star Griner's Russia detention extended for third time
WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Tuesday.
-
Canada claims gold in U18 women's hockey by beating U.S. 3-2
It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.
Autos
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
-
U.S. report: 273 Teslas with automated driving systems crashed
Tesla reported 273 crashes involving partially automated driver-assist systems, according to statistics about the industry released by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday.