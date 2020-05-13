OTTAWA -- Members of the opposition parties have granted the federal government the unanimous support needed to fast-track the passage of the latest round of emergency legislation, this time implementing an aspect of the federal government’s aid to farmers.

What’s set to be an hours-long emergency session got underway Wednesday afternoon with Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau tabling the fourth pandemic-prompted bill, following the pre-scheduled in-person meeting of the special all-party COVID-19 committee.

Ahead of debate getting underway, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez set the terms of an agreement that is set to see the new bill, C-16 passed on division by day’s end.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government would provide $252 million in new federal assistance for Canadian farmers and others in the agri-food sector to help redistribute food and better protect workers in processing plants.

As part of this package, the government said it intended to increase the Canadian Dairy Commission’s borrowing limit by $200 million, to cover costs related to having to store excess cheese and butter.

In order for this initiative to be enacted, seeing the borrowing limit increased to $500 million from $300 million, legislative changes are needed, which is what Wednesday’s bill is about.

“I urge honorable members to offer their support,” Bibeau said, kicking off the debate. “In this challenging time, COVID-19 is placing enormous pressures on the entire sector,” she said, adding that the changes proposed to the Canadian Dairy Commission Act are “vital.”

Wednesday’s sitting once again has a smaller cadre of staff on-site, and in instances where remaining physical distance is not possible, the House of Commons administration is now advising staff to wear a non-medical mask.

Anticipating the bill’s passage, the Senate has been recalled and will sit on Friday to complete its own review of the government’s legislation under similar public health measures.

In addition to the handful of in-person sitting days there has been since regular business was suspended in March, MPs began a hybrid schedule of virtual and in-person question and answer sessions two weeks ago.

The regular session is slated to resume May 25, unless an agreement to extend the suspension is reached or a more formal agreement around a virtual House of Commons is struck.

Public access to both chambers of Parliament has been restricted for two months.