MP Tony Clement admits to more inappropriate online exchanges
Conservative MP Tony Clement waits to be introduced to supporters at a rally in Mississauga, Ontario to announce his candidacy for the leadership of the Federal Conservative Party on Tuesday, July 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 1:23PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 8, 2018 1:26PM EST
OTTAWA – Former Conservative MP Tony Clement has admitted to additional instances of inappropriate exchanges that "led to acts of infidelity."
In a lengthy statement posted to his MP website, Clement said one of these exchanges "led to a woman being offered money by an anonymous social media account in exchange for the disclosure of intimate and personal information," and that the OPP became involved last summer.
The long-time MP revealed late Tuesday that he sent sexually explicit images and a video of himself to someone who allegedly turned out to be an extortionist. On Wednesday he was removed from the Conservative caucus as "numerous reports of other incidents" surfaced.
