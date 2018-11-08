OTTAWA – Former Conservative MP Tony Clement has admitted to additional instances of inappropriate exchanges that "led to acts of infidelity."

In a lengthy statement posted to his MP website, Clement said one of these exchanges "led to a woman being offered money by an anonymous social media account in exchange for the disclosure of intimate and personal information," and that the OPP became involved last summer.

The long-time MP revealed late Tuesday that he sent sexually explicit images and a video of himself to someone who allegedly turned out to be an extortionist. On Wednesday he was removed from the Conservative caucus as "numerous reports of other incidents" surfaced.

More to come.