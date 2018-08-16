

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta MP says his daughter has died less than six weeks after she was born.

Tom Kmiec, the Conservative MP for Calgary Shepard, said Thursday in a Facebook post that his daughter Lucy-Rose spent 34 of her 39 days of life in neonatal intensive care units.

“Our little Lucy-Rose was diagnosed with Trisomy 13 in the early days after birth and she struggled to get healthy enough to come home,” Kmiec wrote.

Trisomy 13, also known as Patau’s syndrome, is a genetic condition which can cause mental impairment, breathing problems, heart defects and other medical issues. Most babies born with the condition do not survive their first year.

Lucy-Rose was the fourth child of Kmiec and his wife Evangeline.

Kmiec described his daughter’s life as “energetic and eventful,” bringing warmth to her family and helping her older siblings become caretakers.

“[She] has made me realize that life is much more than prizes, certificates and public recognition,” Kmiec wrote.

Kmiec said he will be stepping away from his duties as MP “for the next few weeks” and will not attend the annual convention of the Conservative Party next week.