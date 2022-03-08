Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has formally announced that she will run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, for a second time.

Lewis tweeted the news on Tuesday, stating her campaign will focus on “hope, unity and compassion.”

The Ontario-based lawyer and now MP ran in the party’s 2020 leadership race, placing third behind Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay. Her platform was notably socially conservative.

Prospective candidates have until April 19 to declare their candidacy. As was the case in the 2020 leadership race, the entry fee stands at $200,000, in addition to a compliance deposit of $100,000.

The deadline for applications is June 3, with the party slated to elect a new leader on Sept. 10.

Longtime MP Pierre Poilievre is the only other formally declared candidate in the race, though it’s suspected that former Quebec Premier Jean Charest will also throw his name in the ring.

Other names being considered are MacKay, MP Michael Chong, and Brampton, Ont., Mayor Patrick Brown.

In mid-February, a source close to MacKay told CTVNews.ca that the former cabinet minister hadn’t yet made a decision and said there was “lots to consider” with family coming first.

Chong, meanwhile, said he is taking time to reflect on how he can “best help” the party.

MP Marilyn Gladu, who attempted a run in 2020, but failed to qualify as an authorized contestant, former interim leader Rona Ambrose, and political commentator and strategist Tasha Kheiriddin are all out.