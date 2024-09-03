Move quickly on gun regulations, directives to stem domestic violence, Ottawa urged
Several civil society organizations, including women's advocates, are calling on the Liberal government to swiftly flesh out firearm legislation passed last year by enacting crucial regulations and directives.
In December, Parliament approved a government bill that includes new measures to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers.
It also cements restrictions on handguns, increases penalties for firearm trafficking and aims to curb homemade ghost guns.
A detailed brief endorsed by various concerned organizations urges the government to take the regulatory steps needed to activate measures aimed at stemming intimate violence.
"We truly believe that some of these measures are going to make a difference in keeping women safe," said Suzanne Zaccour, director of legal affairs for the National Association of Women and the Law, one of the groups behind the brief sent to key federal ministers.
"So that's why we're advocating for these important sections to come into force as soon as possible."
The brief presses the government to issue an order-in-council to make Firearms Act amendments in the bill related to domestic violence take effect, namely:
-- subsection 6.1, which makes an individual ineligible to hold a firearms licence if they are subject to a protection order or have been convicted of an offence involving violence;
-- subsection 70.1, which obliges a chief firearms officer who has reasonable grounds to suspect that a licensee may have engaged in domestic violence or stalking to revoke the licence within 24 hours;
-- and subsection 70.2, which automatically revokes the licence of an individual that becomes subject to a protection order and requires them to deliver their guns to a peace officer within 24 hours.
The brief also calls for new regulatory measures to ensure compliance with a previously introduced requirement for sellers of firearms to verify the validity of the licence of a potential buyer.
"There have been many instances where an individual with a revoked or expired licence managed to purchase a firearm which they then used against an intimate partner or ex-partner."
The federal government should ensure an education campaign for police, the courts, the public and women's shelters includes updated information regarding the new standards for intervention to remove access to firearms as a result of subsection 70.1, as well as the expanded definition of domestic violence in the Firearms Act, the brief adds.
Others who have endorsed the recommendations include gun-control advocates PolySeSouvient, Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns, the Canadian Federation of University Women, Ending Violence Association of Canada, Women's Shelters Canada, YWCA Canada, Danforth Families for Safe Communities, Federation des femmes du Quebec and Federation des Maisons d'Hebergement pour Femmes au Quebec.
The Public Safety Department had no immediate response to questions about the brief.
The bill passed by Parliament also includes a ban on assault-style firearms that fall under a new technical definition. However, the definition doesn't apply to models that were already on the market when the bill passed.
Earlier this summer, PolySeSouvient spokeswoman Nathalie Provost wrote Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, seeking action on plans for a buyback of firearms banned in 2020 through order-in-council, including the AR-15, prohibition of others that fell through the legislative cracks, and stronger regulations on large-capacity magazines.
At the time, LeBlanc's office said it was "continuing to put strong measures in place to tackle gun violence."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
BREAKING Draisaitl signs 8-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl is 'locked in,' the Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday morning, revealing the first details of a contract extension with the German centre.
Canada issues new travel advice amid spread of bug-transmitted disease
Canada is advising travellers to be aware of reported viral Oropouche outbreaks in the Americas, where overall cases are higher than expected and some countries have recorded their first-ever infections.
China hits Canada with anti-dumping probe on canola imports in response to EV tariffs
China said on Tuesday it plans to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, after Ottawa moved to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, lifting prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak.
Just returned from the Olympics, a Ugandan athlete is set on fire by her boyfriend
A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend and is currently receiving treatment for 75 per cent burns, police said.
Gunshots fired into B.C. home of Punjabi music star AP Dhillon
Police in British Columbia are investigating after gunshots were fired into the home of a rising Punjabi music star early Monday morning.
'I wouldn't be here': Ontario supervised consumption site users speak out on closures
Reggie Garrett weeps as he speaks about the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which houses the supervised consumption site he uses. It is one of 10 such sites slated for closure after the province announced new rules.
The US$10-million cocktail everyone is drinking at the U.S. Open
At the U.S. Open currently underway in New York, a single cocktail will surpass US$10 million in sales before the tennis grand slam event ends Sept. 8.
James Darren, 'Gidget' teen idol, singer and director, dies at 88
James Darren, a teen idol who helped ignite the 1960s surfing craze as a charismatic beach boy paired off with Sandra Dee in the hit film 'Gidget,' died Monday at 88.
Gunshots fired into B.C. home of Punjabi music star AP Dhillon
Police in British Columbia are investigating after gunshots were fired into the home of a rising Punjabi music star early Monday morning.
Canada issues new travel advice amid spread of bug-transmitted disease
Canada is advising travellers to be aware of reported viral Oropouche outbreaks in the Americas, where overall cases are higher than expected and some countries have recorded their first-ever infections.
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Via Rail passenger recounts 10-hour delay after train breaks down on its way to Quebec City
Rudy El Maghariki and his sister, who is visiting Canada, were among the many passengers stranded for about 10 hours on a Via Rail train bound for Quebec City.
Shelter-in-place lifted on Cold Lake military base: RCMP
RCMP said residents no longer need to shelter-in-place on the Cold Lake military base.
Man, 50 others go on trial in France for rape of drugged wife
A 71-year-old man is on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home over nearly a decade in a case that has shocked the country.
At least 13 are dead after a boat with dozens of migrants rips apart in waters off northern France
A boat carrying migrants ripped apart in the English Channel as they attempted to reach Britain from northern France on Tuesday, plunging dozens into the treacherous waterway and leaving 13 dead, officials said.
Irish teacher jailed for third time after defying order to stay away from the school that fired him
A teacher in Ireland who says he was fired for his views on gender has been jailed for a third time for refusing to stay away from the school where he used to work.
Mongolia ignores an international warrant for Putin's arrest, giving him a red-carpet welcome
Russian President Vladimir Putin received a red-carpet welcome to Mongolia on Tuesday, as the country ignored calls to arrest him on an international warrant for alleged war crimes stemming from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian missile strike kills 41 people and wounds 180 in Ukrainian city of Poltava, Zelenskyy says
Two Russian ballistic missiles struck a military training facility and nearby hospital in a central-eastern region of Ukraine, killing at least 41 people and wounding 180 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.
Attempted jailbreak at a Congo prison kills 129 people as chaos erupts with a stampede and gunshots
An attempted jailbreak in Congo's main prison left 129 people dead, including some who were shot and others who died in a stampede at the overcrowded facility, authorities said Tuesday. Activists alleged the death toll was higher but did not provide a figure.
China hits Canada with anti-dumping probe on canola imports in response to EV tariffs
China said on Tuesday it plans to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, after Ottawa moved to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, lifting prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak.
Conservative, NDP ads try to define Pierre Poilievre to union voters
New Democrats and Conservatives have both launched television ads that attempt to define Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre to union voters, a group politicians see as having increased power in the next federal election.
Federal health spending has outpaced provinces, analysis shows
Despite castigation from provincial premiers over lagging federal contributions to health spending, an analysis of 20 years of health funding data shows that federal transfers have mostly outpaced increases to provincial health budgets.
'I wouldn't be here': Ontario supervised consumption site users speak out on closures
Reggie Garrett weeps as he speaks about the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which houses the supervised consumption site he uses. It is one of 10 such sites slated for closure after the province announced new rules.
Three blood biomarkers may give women a picture of their heart disease risk decades in advance, study shows
Measuring the levels of three biomarkers in blood in midlife may give women a clearer picture of their risk of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes decades earlier than current risk calculators do, a new study suggests.
Astronaut reports strange sounds coming from troubled Starliner. Here's NASA's explanation
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
Clearview AI fined US$33.7 million by Dutch data protection watchdog over 'illegal database' of faces
The Dutch data protection watchdog on Tuesday issued facial recognition startup Clearview AI with a fine of 30.5 million euros ($33.7 million) over its creation of what the agency called an "illegal database" of billion of photos of faces.
Brazil Supreme Court panel unanimously upholds judge's decision to block X nationwide
A Brazilian Supreme Court panel has upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X nationwide, according to the court's website.
James Darren, 'Gidget' teen idol, singer and director, dies at 88
James Darren, a teen idol who helped ignite the 1960s surfing craze as a charismatic beach boy paired off with Sandra Dee in the hit film 'Gidget,' died Monday at 88.
What is the 'dynamic pricing' that has angered Oasis fans?
Thousands of Oasis fans waited long hours in virtual queues this weekend to get their hands on tickets for the British band's reunion shows next summer, only to find that prices had been hiked as part of a "dynamic pricing" scheme.
Hundreds of 'Game of Thrones' props are up for auction, from Jon Snow's sword to dragon skulls
After watching eight seasons of the epic saga 'Game of Thrones,' fans can now enter what may be a competition on par with the battle for the Iron Throne: an auction of prized memorabilia from the HBO series.
Former Volkswagen boss Winterkorn faces trial over diesel cars rigged to cheat on emissions tests
Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn faced a trial Tuesday on charges of fraud and market manipulation in connection with the corporate scandal over Volkswagen's use of rigged software that let millions of cars cheat on emissions tests and emit high levels of harmful pollutants.
U.S. reports 28th death caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators
Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.
OPINION Opinion: I'm 36 — when do I have to give up crop tops?
Having recently turned 36, CNN Style producer Jacqui Palumbo asks readers if she is too old to still be wearing a crop top.
The US$10-million cocktail everyone is drinking at the U.S. Open
At the U.S. Open currently underway in New York, a single cocktail will surpass US$10 million in sales before the tennis grand slam event ends Sept. 8.
Swimmer known as the The Shark is trying again to cross Lake Michigan
An ultra swimmer is trying again to cross Lake Michigan, from Michigan to Wisconsin, just a few weeks after trouble with a GPS device forced him to give up after 60 miles (96 kilometers).
BREAKING Draisaitl signs 8-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl is 'locked in,' the Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday morning, revealing the first details of a contract extension with the German centre.
The US$10-million cocktail everyone is drinking at the U.S. Open
At the U.S. Open currently underway in New York, a single cocktail will surpass US$10 million in sales before the tennis grand slam event ends Sept. 8.
Just returned from the Olympics, a Ugandan athlete is set on fire by her boyfriend
A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend and is currently receiving treatment for 75 per cent burns, police said.
U.S. reports 28th death caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators
Another death has been linked to dangerous Takata air bag inflators by U.S. regulators, the 28th in the United States.
Former Volkswagen boss Winterkorn faces trial over diesel cars rigged to cheat on emissions tests
Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn faced a trial Tuesday on charges of fraud and market manipulation in connection with the corporate scandal over Volkswagen's use of rigged software that let millions of cars cheat on emissions tests and emit high levels of harmful pollutants.
Here's what experts want you to know about engine oil change, car inspection
Cars require proper upkeep and maintenance, including checking the oil, battery and fluids, but relying on the vehicle's computer system is not enough, according to experts.
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
'Mini Thni': Alta. First Nations community reclaims traditional Stoney Nakoda name
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
'A home to be loved': Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Man says he's lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
Gunshots fired into B.C. home of Punjabi music star AP Dhillon
Police in British Columbia are investigating after gunshots were fired into the home of a rising Punjabi music star early Monday morning.
B.C. Conservative leader outlines views on energy, education in Jordan Peterson interview
B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad says British Columbia needs to have a "conversation" about nuclear power playing a role in the province's energy future, and review educational materials that he says are designed for "indoctrination" of children.
B.C. teachers' union concerned with staff shortage as students return to class
The head of the British Columbia Teachers' Federation has concerns there may not be enough teachers and support staff available to work in some school districts in the province.
Kids head back to class in Toronto: here's what to know on the first day of school
Thousands of kids are heading back to class across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) today to start a new school year.
Back-to-school weather forecast for Toronto
Plenty of sunshine is expected in the Greater Toronto Area as thousands of kids head back to classrooms today, but it could be worth grabbing a light sweater for the start of the day.
Water use spikes in Calgary on Labour Day
As repair work continues on Calgary's feeder line, water use spiked in the city on Labour Day, according to new data posted online.
WEATHER Mildly unsettled start to the week ahead of a hot and dry weekend
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moved through parts of central and southern Alberta Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian injured after being hit by a car in the Beltline
A pedestrian was injured after they were hit by a car in the Beltline area in Calgary Monday night.
OPP issues 1,600 tickets on eastern Ontario roads during Labour Day weekend, including 19 for filming highway crashes
Ontario Provincial Police issued over 1,600 tickets to drivers on roads across eastern Ontario during the Labour Day long weekend, including at least 19 tickets to drivers filming crash scenes on their phones.
Here's what you need to know about the sale of booze in Ottawa corner stores, gas stations starting Thursday

CTVNewsOttawa.ca
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the sale of beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails in Ottawa gas stations and convenience stores starting this week.
Vehicles hit large rocks that fell from a dump truck on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Several vehicles were stopped along the side of Hwy. 417 near St. Laurent Boulevard during the Tuesday morning commute.
Via Rail passenger recounts 10-hour delay after train breaks down on its way to Quebec City
Rudy El Maghariki and his sister, who is visiting Canada, were among the many passengers stranded for about 10 hours on a Via Rail train bound for Quebec City.
Chateau Frontenac guests forced to the streets by early morning fire
A fire at the Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City forced numerous guests to evacuate the hotel.
BREAKING Draisaitl signs 8-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl is 'locked in,' the Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday morning, revealing the first details of a contract extension with the German centre.
Alberta to pursue legislation this fall on opt-in sex education in schools
The Alberta government says it's moving ahead this fall with legislation that would require parents to proactively sign up to have their children opt-in, rather than the usual practice of opting out, for sex education.
17-year-old boy in hospital after drive-by-shooting involving 3 teens in St. Albert
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by-shooting in St. Albert on Monday morning.
Fredericton police make three arson-related arrests, still looking for one individual after couch fire
Fredericton police were busy Friday evening after making several arson-related arrests and issuing by-law tickets for loud parties and open liquor.
RCMP investigating homicide in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley
The RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a 66-year-old Virginia East man with assistance from Annapolis Valley RCMP.
Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos and other discoveries
A bronze statue from the Titanic -- not seen in decades and feared to be lost for good -- is among the discoveries made by the company with salvage rights to the wreck site on its first expedition there in many years.
Manitoba's NDP government caught in fiscal squeeze during first year
Manitoba's NDP government, approaching the first anniversary of its election victory, is facing a fiscal squeeze as it tries to fulfil promises to cut living costs, give more money to public sector workers and eliminate chronic deficits.
One in critical condition following Tuesday morning fire
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after an early morning fire at a Winnipeg home.
'It still bothers me': Family members of Fonessa Bruyere walk to remember slain teen
Family members of Fonessa Bruyere are calling on the provincial government and Winnipeg police to reopen cold cases, as they mark 17 years since Bruyere’s body was found.
A cellphone ban and a pronoun law: Sask. kids head back to school
It's the start of another school year for many in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and drivers are being asked to be extra cautious this morning on their commutes.
'They made plays, we made mistakes': Riders reflect on performance following 35-33 Labour Day Classic loss
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Injured tabby cat rescued in Cambridge, Ont. after being found with buckshot wound
Marmalade, a young orange tabby cat, is on the mend after enduring what animal rescuers believe was a grim and painful experience.
A cellphone ban and a pronoun law: Sask. kids head back to school
It's the start of another school year for many in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and drivers are being asked to be extra cautious this morning on their commutes.
'Cost of living has been high': Saskatoon unions gather for Labour Day BBQ, discuss worker rights
Unions, workers, and volunteers alike came together at Victoria Park on Monday to enjoy a barbecue lunch and discuss the issues of our time and workers' rights at the Labour Day barbecue.
Alleged thief hit on head with propane cylinder after separate altercation at northern Ont. rail yard
An Elliot Lake man has been charged with theft, mischief and other offences following a series of incidents in the village of Spragge that ended in him being hit in the head with a propane cylinder.
School Bus Ontario upset over new funding formula
School Bus Ontario is frustrated with a new funding formula which they believe will hurt bus drivers in all regions of the province.
Port Stanley man identified as missing canoeist pulled from Lake Margaret in St. Thomas, Ont.
A nearly 12-hour search for a missing canoeist in St. Thomas has ended tragically.
Police looking to identify suspects in robbery investigation
The Grey Bruce OPP are looking to identify suspects, part of a robbery investigation in Georgian Bluffs.
'Dangerous' woman wanted for drug trafficking
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a wanted woman in a drug investigation where $187,504 in cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized.
Police ask for public's help locating three robbery suspects
Police are asking the public to help identify three young men.
Man, 39, dies in Midland house fire: OPP
An investigation is underway after police say a man died in a house fire in Midland over the weekend.
Motorcyclist injured after crash in Tay Township
Emergency crews are on the scene on a motorcycle that happened in Tay Township Monday afternoon.
'Dangerous' woman wanted for drug trafficking
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a wanted woman in a drug investigation where $187,504 in cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized.
Windsor police training in Malden Park
The Windsor Police Service is notifying the public that a training exercise is being held in Malden Park.
Controlled burn taking place on Pelee Island
A controlled burn will take place on Pelee Island on Wednesday.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
SPONSORED Understanding life insurance and why it’s important
Life insurance is a critical component of financial planning that helps ensure your family’s financial stability in the event of an untimely death. While life insurance is important for people at all life stages, there are several different types of insurance to consider based on your personal circumstances and goals.
Sault man arrested for spraying bear mace at neighbours
A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly spraying bear mace during a strange altercation at a multi-residential complex in Sault Ste. Marie.
Alleged thief hit on head with propane cylinder after separate altercation at northern Ont. rail yard
An Elliot Lake man has been charged with theft, mischief and other offences following a series of incidents in the village of Spragge that ended in him being hit in the head with a propane cylinder.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.