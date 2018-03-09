

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Vice-Admiral Mark Norman has been charged by the RCMP with breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets.

Norman was suspended as the military's second-in-command without explanation in January 2017.

Court documents later showed the RCMP was investigating him on suspicion of having leaked cabinet secrets to a Quebec shipyard in November 2015 over fears the new Liberal government would cancel a key shipbuilding project.

Norman has denied any wrongdoing.

His lawyer, Marie Henein, released a statement after the charge was announced, calling it a "sad day for an extraordinary Canadian" and the entire investigation a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Henein said Norman would fight the allegation in court.

The RCMP were at the point where they were going to have to request to keep the evidence for more time, turn it back over to Norman and not press charges or press charges. #cdnpoli #CAF #RCMP — Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) March 9, 2018

The RCMP have always said there is a second person they are investigating who may have leaked the information... still no info on that person's identity or whether they will be charged #cdnpoli #CAF #RCMP — Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) March 9, 2018

Henein says "This is a very sad day for an extraordinary Canadian who we should be celebrating rather than prosecuting." #MarkNorman #CAF #cdnpoli #RCMP — Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) March 9, 2018

Henein (Norman's lawyer) says "the lack of transparency has unfortunately been a feature of this investigation for the last year" #cdnpoli #CAF #RCMP — Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) March 9, 2018

Statement from Vice Admiral Norman's lawyer says they were warned only hours before charges were sworn that Norman was to be charged #RCMP #cdnpoli #CAF — Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) March 9, 2018