Politics

    • Mother blasts MPs on House committee for 'disgusting' treatment of her daughter

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The mother of a witness who stormed out of a House of Commons committee in tears is berating Liberals, NDP and Conservative members for a "disgusting" partisan display in a letter she plans to share with MPs.

    Carolyn Alexander's daughter Cait is a domestic violence survivor who gave harrowing testimony at an emergency meeting about violence against women Wednesday.

    Alexander says her daughter was used to "score points" by the Liberals, who questioned the Conservatives' motives in calling the meeting in the first place.

    The meeting quickly derailed after Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld moved a motion to debate abortion rights, which led the meeting to dissolve into a fracas of procedural chaos and political bickering that had little to do with violence against women.

    In her letter, Alexander is also chiding the Conservatives, and asks if the purpose of the meeting was a political ploy at the expense of her daughter to show how the Liberals and NDP would react.

    Carolyn says she is "astounded" by the strength of her daughter, but also by the partisanship and lack of caring and understanding the government has shown in tackling the issue of violence against women.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump's ex-lawyer Giuliani booted from bankruptcy after fee dispute resolved

    A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday — a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump — following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News