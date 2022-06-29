Most flights at some Canadian airports getting cancelled, delayed: data firm
Most flights at some Canadian airports getting cancelled, delayed: data firm
More than half of all flights from some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, recent data has shown.
DataWazo, a data strategy agency based in Fredericton, N.B., has been tracking the data as frustrations mount in Canada over lengthy airport delays, due in part to increased summer travel and not enough airport staff.
"There was some kind of hope for a reprise when the mandates were lifted on the 20th. That hasn't been seen in much capacity yet," DataWazo owner Ray Harris told CTV National News.
"The numbers are about the same pre-20th and post-20th. It just doesn't seem to be getting better."
The federal government removed a requirement on June 20 for domestic and international outbound travellers to provide their proof of vaccination when travelling by plane or train.
Pushed by the tourism and airline sectors, they believed the move would help increase staffing levels.
But documents presented to Parliament and reviewed by CTV National News show the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) had 1,904 officers working at airports in Canada as of May 1, 2022 below 2,033 on Jan. 1, 2020, and 1,981 on Jan. 1, 2016.
As of May 4, 2022, 103 CBSA employees were on unpaid leave due to their vaccination status.
Meanwhile, the documents show there were 6,867 people employed by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority's (CATSA) third-party contractors to do airport security screenings as of May 16, 2022.
This is compared to 7,420 active screening officers on Jan. 1, 2020, and 5,509 on Jan. 1, 2016.
Six CATSA employees were on unpaid leave due to their vaccination status as of June 14. CATSA is responsible for passenger and baggage screening at Canadian airports.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says while the federal government anticipated a return to travel, few predicted the surge happening now.
But he says 91 per cent of passengers currently waiting in CATSA lines are being processed within 15 minutes or less, which he called a significant improvement from three or four weeks ago.
"On our end, we have done everything we can that is within the control of the federal government," he said. "Now, we need to work with airlines and airports at dealing with the flight delays and luggage handling issues because we need the cooperation of airlines and airports to address these issues."
Mark Weber, national president of the Customs and Immigration Union, says the number of front-line workers has experienced a "slow erosion" for some time.
"So right now, we are hiring the same amount as we hired last year and the year before. The numbers that were hiring are just basically covering attrition," he said.
Meanwhile, the CBSA is imposing mandatory overtime and suspending non-essential training under its "summer action plan."
Even if more people were hired this year, Weber says under the current system an individual must go through 18 weeks of training and one year of apprenticeship before becoming a full officer.
"So to address things for this summer, that ship has kind of sailed."
With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO leader says defence spending target applies to all allies, including Canada
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects all members of the military alliance to increase their defence spending, including Canada.
NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'
NATO declared Russia the 'most significant and direct threat' to its members' peace and security, as the military alliance met Wednesday to confront what NATO's chief called the biggest security crisis since World War II.
Most flights at some Canadian airports getting cancelled, delayed: data firm
Recent data shows more than half of all flights from some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, as frustrations for travellers mount due in part to increased summer travel and not enough airport staff.
Canadians who want a Nexus card will have to travel to U.S. to get it
A Nexus card is supposed to help put low-risk Canadians on the fast track when crossing the U.S. border, but at least 330,000 Canadians aren’t sure when their applications will be processed.
Some cities rethinking Canada Day parades amid rising costs, funding challenges
Canada Day celebrations are making a return after two years of scaled-down festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some Canadians hoping to catch a traditional parade may be out of luck.
2 suspects killed, 6 police officers injured in shooting at bank in Saanich, B.C.
Six police officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds and two suspects have been killed following a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday.
Memorial service today for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting is being remembered today during a regimental memorial service in Halifax.
Barrie, Ont., man sentenced for masterminding landmark Ponzi scheme
The mastermind of an elaborate Ponzi scheme that cheated hundreds of people of tens of millions of dollars was sentenced Tuesday in a Barrie, Ont., courtroom. Charles Debono has been behind bars since his arrest in 2020 for his role in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canadian history.
Hindu man killed in filmed attack as religious tensions boil in India
Tensions were high Wednesday in the western Indian city of Udaipur, a day after police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor's throat and posting a video of it on social media, in a brutal attack representing a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country riven by deep religious polarization.
Canada
-
NATO leader says defence spending target applies to all allies, including Canada
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects all members of the military alliance to increase their defence spending, including Canada.
-
Memorial service today for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting is being remembered today during a regimental memorial service in Halifax.
-
Canadians who want a Nexus card will have to travel to U.S. to get it
A Nexus card is supposed to help put low-risk Canadians on the fast track when crossing the U.S. border, but at least 330,000 Canadians aren’t sure when their applications will be processed.
-
Some cities rethinking Canada Day parades amid rising costs, funding challenges
Canada Day celebrations are making a return after two years of scaled-down festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some Canadians hoping to catch a traditional parade may be out of luck.
-
Sandra Oh, Donovan Bailey among dozens appointed to Order of Canada
Film and TV actress Sandra Oh and track champion Donovan Bailey are among dozens of performers, athletes, advocates and experts newly named to Canada's highest civilian honour.
-
Ontario MPP Graydon Smith faces hearing on private endangered species charges
Ontario's new natural resources minister, former Bracebridge mayor Graydon Smith, is facing a hearing to determine whether he harmed a threatened turtle species when he was the mayor of the small town.
World
-
Israeli troops kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid
Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian militant early Wednesday in the occupied West Bank during clashes that broke out during an arrest raid, Palestinian officials said.
-
San Antonio migrant deaths lead to slow effort to ID victims
Victims have been found with no identification documents at all and in one case a stolen ID. Remote villages lack phone service to reach family members and determine the whereabouts of missing migrants. Fingerprint data has to be shared and matched by different governments.
-
Gas lines and scuffles: Sri Lanka faces humanitarian crisis
A few years ago Sri Lanka’s economy was growing strongly enough to provide jobs and financial security for most. It’s now in a state of collapse, dependent on aid from India and other countries as its leaders desperately try to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund.
-
-
Hindu man killed in filmed attack as religious tensions boil in India
Tensions were high Wednesday in the western Indian city of Udaipur, a day after police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor's throat and posting a video of it on social media, in a brutal attack representing a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country riven by deep religious polarization.
-
Police: Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort
Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in the Bahamas in May, police announced Tuesday.
Politics
-
NATO leader says defence spending target applies to all allies, including Canada
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects all members of the military alliance to increase their defence spending, including Canada.
-
RCMP official: Lucki claimed direct pressure from federal minister to name guns
A scathing letter from an RCMP communications manager released Tuesday says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki referred to direct pressure from the federal public safety minister to release firearm details in the days after the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Canada has been without an ambassador to China for 6 months. What's the holdup?
At a time of enhanced global uncertainty and growing Chinese influence, the Canadian government faces mounting pressure to appoint a diplomatic representative in Beijing after the post has sat vacant for six months.
Health
-
EU proposes ban on flavoured heated tobacco products
The European Union's executive branch proposed Wednesday a ban on the sale of flavoured heated tobacco products, including some vaping items, as part of its plan to fight cancer.
-
'I want change,' daughter says after jury shares recommendations at Ontario inquest
A jury at a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women murdered by their former partner is recommending that Ontario formally declare intimate partner violence an epidemic and establish an independent commission dedicated to eradicating it.
-
'Crisis level': N.L. faces shortage of psychologists as they leave public system
Access to mental health services is taking a hit in Newfoundland and Labrador as psychologists in the province continue to leave the public system en masse.
Sci-Tech
-
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.
-
Early human fossils found in cave are a million years older than expected
Fossils of early human ancestors from a South African cave are 3.4 million to 3.6 million years old -- making them a million years older than previously suspected and shaking up the way researchers understand human origins and evolution.
-
Germany returns artifacts taken from 3 African nations
German officials said Monday that numerous priceless artifacts taken from African nations during colonial times will be permanently returned.
Entertainment
-
'Hocus Pocus 2': Disney+ drops first trailer
A first look at the Disney+ original movie 'Hocus Pocus 2' is here.
-
Johnny Depp's rep shuts down talk of 'Pirates' return
A representative for Johnny Depp has denied a recent report the actor would be returning to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.
-
Mary Mara, 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan' actress, dead at 61
Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan,' has died, her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN. She was 61.
Business
-
Top accounting firm fined US$100 million after employees cheated on CPA exams
Ernst & Young has been slapped with a record US$100 million fine from the U.S. government after regulators discovered that the company knew some of its auditors were cheating on exams for several years and did nothing to stop it.
-
World shares lower ahead of U.S. 1Q economic growth report
Shares slipped Wednesday in Europe and Asia ahead of the latest update on U.S. economic growth, while oil prices were lower.
-
Strong ruble could hurt Russian businesses, official warns
As the ruble strengthens to levels not seen in seven years, Russia's minister of economic development warned Wednesday that the country's businesses could suffer if the trend persists.
Lifestyle
-
'It saves a lot of work': Robot server delivers food, smiles at Chinese restaurant in N.S.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
-
This train service from Toronto will bring you right to NYC
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.
-
Calgary now home to the world's tallest mural
Calgary is now officially home to the world's tallest mural. German graffiti artist Mirko Reisser, known as DAIM, used a swing-stage to paint and spray-paint the tremendously tall piece of art.
Sports
-
Scotiabank pauses sponsorship with Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada’s handling of an alleged sexual assault is again under fire as one of its highest profile sponsors, Scotiabank, announces they’re pausing their sponsorship with the Canadian hockey organization.
-
Wimbledon: Serena Williams loses first singles match in a year
Serena Williams has lost her first singles match in nearly a year, getting beat by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France in a third-set tiebreaker at Wimbledon.
-
Nelson Piquet apologizes to Lewis Hamilton over 'ill thought out' comment
Former Formula One champion Nelson Piquet apologized to Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday, saying the racial term he used about the Mercedes driver was 'ill thought out' but was not meant to be offensive.
Autos
-
This train service from Toronto will bring you right to NYC
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.
-
Nissan recalls SUVs for sudden hood opening
Nissan Motor Co is recalling more than 300,000 SUVs in the United States over an issue in which the hood suddenly opens, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash.
-
Dutch Reach: Quebec coroner recommends technique to open your car door after cycling death
A coroner's report released Tuesday is calling on Quebec to teach new drivers to open their car doors with their right hand in order to prevent dooring incidents with cyclists.