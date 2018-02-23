OTTAWA – The sixth graders at Rose Avenue Junior Public School in Toronto got a crash course in gender equity and Canada-U.S. relations from Finance Minister Bill Morneau Friday morning.

Continuing the tradition of federal finance ministers trying on a new pair of budget day shoes, Morneau had a photo opportunity where he took questions from the elementary school children.

During the event, Morneau told the students that the Liberals’ intention with the 2018 budget will be supporting gender equality.

"We are trying to make sure that our economy keeps growing, so that our country keeps growing, and one of the main ways we think we can do that, is ensuring that both boys and girls and women and men have all the opportunities they can possibly have to get great jobs for the future," he said.

Morneau continued, saying that for years and still, women haven’t been able to get as many good jobs as men and the government wants to change that.

"It should be for a boy or for a girl, or for a woman, or for a man, exactly equal opportunity and it’s not yet the case," he told the kids.

Asked questions from sixth graders about what is in the budget, Morneau cited budget secrecy, but took other questions on immigration, homelessness, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Morneau was asked if he was “scared” of Trump, to which he replied, "No." But said they have met, and could confirm: "His hair really does look like you see it on TV. It is actually that colour."

On a more serious note, Morneau said Trump is "obviously trying to do his best."

"Newspapers and news media obviously have a real perspective on him, but the truth is, it’s a really, really hard job…. We all hope, even though we see things in the newspapers that maybe are critical, we all hope he does a good job, because it matters," he said.

Morneau also used the shoe selection to make a comment on Canada-Mexico trade relations.

For the second year in a row, the finance minister will be wearing shoes from Edmonton designers Poppy Barley on budget day. The $400 black leather shoes were designed in Canada, but made in Mexico, Morneau said.

The choice was a big hit with his Mexican counterparts last year.

"It showed that Canada and Mexico could work together in companies and showed how that can work," he said.

Canada, U.S., and Mexico have been locked in NAFTA renegotiations throughout the last year and are scheduled to head into round seven in Mexico on Feb. 25.

The federal budget will be tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Feb. 27.