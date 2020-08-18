Canada's next finance minister faces a serious challenge as the country charts its way through the most difficult economic circumstances since the Great Depression.

Chrystia Freeland, who will be sworn in later today after Bill Morneau resigned Monday night, will have to manage a COVID-19 recovery that is still very much under way, with more than 40 per cent of the three million workers who lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic still unemployed as of mid-July.

Employment Insurance poses another hurdle. Fewer than one-third of the 4.7 million Canadians who were receiving the $2,000-per-month Canada Emergency Response Benefit at the beginning of August would qualify for EI when the CERB ends on Sept. 26, though eligibility changes are expected.

Meanwhile the spectre of protectionism continues to loom large after U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed tariffs on Canadian aluminum earlier this month -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also harbours protectionist sentiments -- further complicating trade relationships.

Fiscal policy is already running "at full throttle," said Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter, with the budget deficit headed for nearly 16 per cent of GDP compared with roughly 0.4 per cent in 2018 and 2019.

"The longer-term issue is whether the pandemic-related surge in spending to support the economy through the shutdowns morphs into something more permanent with the accompanying deficit, debt and tax implications," he said in a note to clients.

Ottawa has been pumping money into the economy since March, resulting in a projected debt of $343 billion, an increase of more than 1,000 per cent from the previous year.

Much of that spending has gone toward a federal wage subsidy for troubled businesses, which has been extended until at least December. Further extensions and tweaks to the program will rest largely in Freeland's hands.

The wage subsidy program will cost the government an estimated $67.9 billion through the end of the year, according to a report last week by the Parliamentary Budget Office.

For Canadians concerned about qualifying for employment insurance, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough has said an EI-like benefit will ease the transition out of the CERB program this fall.

The benefit will include access to training and the ability to work more hours without having as steep a clawback in benefit payments, while EI eligibility rules will be relaxed on things like the number of hours required to receive support payments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020