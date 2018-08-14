

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal government is planning to introduce safeguards to tackle a flood of steel entering the Canadian market due to "exceptional circumstances."

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the government will begin a 15-day consultation period to look at how a surge in foreign steel in the county can be addressed.

The consultation is aimed directly at steel plate, concrete reinforcing bar, energy tubular product, hot-rolled sheet, pre-painted steel, stainless steel wire and wire rod.

Morneau says safeguards are implemented in "exceptional circumstances" and the government believes recent tariffs the United States imposed on Canada qualify because they can harm Canadian steel producers and workers.

He says depending on the severity of the situation revealed in consultations, the issue may even be referred to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal.

Morneau made the announcement during an event at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steelmaker's offices in Hamilton.