Morneau launches consultations on safeguards to prevent steel flooding
A Dofasco employee looks at rolls of coiled steel in Hamilton Ont., Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The Trump administration says it will go ahead with plans to hit Canada, Mexico and the European Union with hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum, effective midnight Thursday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 4:23AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:45PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The federal government is planning to introduce safeguards to tackle a flood of steel entering the Canadian market due to "exceptional circumstances."
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the government will begin a 15-day consultation period to look at how a surge in foreign steel in the county can be addressed.
The consultation is aimed directly at steel plate, concrete reinforcing bar, energy tubular product, hot-rolled sheet, pre-painted steel, stainless steel wire and wire rod.
Morneau says safeguards are implemented in "exceptional circumstances" and the government believes recent tariffs the United States imposed on Canada qualify because they can harm Canadian steel producers and workers.
He says depending on the severity of the situation revealed in consultations, the issue may even be referred to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal.
Morneau made the announcement during an event at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steelmaker's offices in Hamilton.