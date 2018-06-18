OTTAWA – Finance Minister Bill Morneau has been cleared by the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner over his sponsorship of pension legislation, Bill C-27.

The commissioner found that Morneau was not in a conflict, and therefore did not break federal ethics law over his sponsorship of the legislation.

The controversy was sparked after it was reported that Morneau still indirectly held shares in his family’s human resources company Morneau Shepell.

Bill C-27 proposes changes to private pensions, something that would fall under the company's purview.

"Because Bill C-27 is of general application, Mr. Morneau's interests, those of his relatives, and those of Morneau Shepell Inc. in this matter are excluded from the application of the Act," Commissioner Mario Dion said in a news release announcing his decision.

"I found that he did not place himself in a conflict of interest in making decisions leading to the introduction of Bill C-27, therefore he did not contravene subsection 6(1) or section 21 of the Conflict of Interest Act," Dion said.

Morneau took political heat over this investigation for months. After the probe was launched, he announced he would be divesting himself of the shares he held, and was to donate the money earned from any increase in the value of shares in Morneau Shepell since he was elected.

More details to come…