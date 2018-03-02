

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Bill Morneau insists he's only concerned with improving Canadians' access to prescription drugs as he faces accusations of being in a perceived conflict of interest over the government's newly created council to explore national pharmacare.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal, the federal finance minister says he's agnostic on the eventual findings of the expert advisers, other than making sure whatever they come up with will ensure people can obtain the medications they need.

Morneau's remarks come after health and labour leaders wrote a letter urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pull him from the pharmacare file over comments he made shortly after the council's launch.

Critics allege Morneau presupposed the outcome of the council's work by saying he supports an eventual strategy that would preserve existing drug-insurance systems in Canada, rather than abandoning the current patchwork altogether for a new national plan.

They also suggested Morneau is in a conflict of interest and pointed to his remark in recent days about his past ties to his family-built human resources firm Morneau Shepell, which he noted is the largest benefits consultancy provider in the country.

Morneau argues the government has absolutely not come to any conclusions on what national pharmacare could look like.