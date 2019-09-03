OTTAWA – Fourteen "prominent" New Brunswick New Democrats and one federal campaign executive have withdrawn their support for the federal party, and will be backing the Green Party and leader Elizabeth May in the 2019 election.

In an interview on CTV's Power Play, May said that the defection of these past provincial New Democrat candidates "certainly puts more wind in our sails."

In a statement declaring their departure from the NDP, outgoing NDP election planning committee member and representative for Atlantic Canada Jonathan Richardson said one of the reasons for their decision was the diminishing prospects for the party. He cited the provincial party's drop in support during the 2018 provincial race, where none of these now-defecting New Democrats managed to get elected, and the rise of the Greens, who saw three MLAs elected.

Richardson also pointed out that federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has not visited the province once since winning the leadership in 2017.

In contrast, he said that May and the federal Green Party has "taken interest in our province," visiting numerous times.

The group of dissatisfied New Democrats is now encouraging other NDP supporters, and people in New Brunswick to vote Green in the federal election.

The defectors said they will be applying to become members of the provincial Green Party, led by David Coon, saying they "want representation from a political movement that respects and encourages the engagement at the community level while having the courage to lead by example" on climate change.

May said her party is showing new strength federally throughout the Maritimes, and that there seems to be frustration locally with a lack of attention on the region from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh since he took the helm of the federal party in 2017.

"We have a very strong chance in Fredericton, throughout the province actually. The Moncton area, we're looking at some strong candidates even in places where historically we wouldn't have imagined we could elect anyone… So we're looking at New Brunswick as a place where we can make gains," May said.

This comes as the NDP have yet to name a single candidate in the province, with the election less than 50 days away.

NDP spokesperson Melanie Richer said the party will nominate “a full slate” of candidates in New Brunswick, with six nomination meetings currently being scheduled to happen before the end of next week.

"Sometimes, people change their mind for who they would like to support," Richer said. "If these people are comfortable in supporting a Conservative government led by Andrew Scheer uplifted by Elizabeth May's Greens - that's also up to them to explain."

According to the Green Party website, it has nominated candidates in six of the 10 New Brunswick ridings. It was not immediately clear whether any of these former New Democrats will be seeking to run as Green candidates in the remaining ridings where the party has yet to post who its representative will be.

May said that she is looking forward to this election. She said the Greens have seen "so much" volunteer enthusiasm, with the party’s electoral prospects potentially on the rise after electing a second Green MP during a B.C. byelection in May.

"I'm almost pinching myself, I can't believe this is true, but I'm actually looking forward to an election. This is not an experience I've had before," said May.

With files from CTV News' Kevin Gallagher