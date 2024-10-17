More Trudeau cabinet ministers not running for re-election, sources say shuffle expected soon
Federal cabinet ministers Filomena Tassi, Carla Qualtrough, and Dan Vandal announced Thursday they will not run for re-election.
Senior government sources tell CTV News at least one other – Marie-Claude Bibeau – doesn't plan to run again, setting the stage for Justin Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks.
Coming amid growing dissent within his caucus, in statements confirming their plans to not re-offer, the three ministers expressed their support of and gratitude to the prime minister.
“My reason for making this decision is deeply personal — it’s time for me to be closer to home with my family,” wrote Tassi, the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, in a two-page statement posted on social media. “This is a bittersweet decision."
Qualtrough, who has held a series of cabinet positions and is currently the minister for sport, said it was with "mixed emotions" that she recently told Trudeau about her decision to not run again.
"It is time to move on, and I am excited to see what comes next," she said.
Vandal, who currently holds the northern affairs portfolio, said he also has told Trudeau of his "difficult" decision to not run in 2025 "or whenever the next election is called."
"I am working with the Prime Minister's Office to ensure an orderly transition," he said in a statement sent to CTV News. In it, Vandal states he "fully" supports Trudeau's continued leadership.
Bibeau, who is currently the national revenue minister, plans to run for mayor of Sherbrooke, Que., according to sources.
All four were first elected in 2015, with both Qualtrough and Bibeau serving in cabinet since then. Tassi joined cabinet in 2017, and Vandal in 2019.
Trudeau losing these ministers comes as multiple sources tell CTV News that a group of Liberal MPs plan to ask him at next Wednesday’s caucus meeting to step aside before the next election, for the good of the party.
Other high-profile Liberals have also recently stepped down from cabinet, including former transport minister and Quebec lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez, who left to run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party, and former labour minister Seamus O’Regan, who quit for personal reasons.
Anticipating a larger rearrangement of the Liberal front bench this fall, two weeks ago CTV News surveyed all cabinet ministers about their plans for the next federal election.
Every office responded saying that their minister intended to run again – including Tassi, Qualtrough, and Vandal's offices – with the exception of Bibeau, and Trade Minister Mary Ng.
Bibeau’s office responded that at the time, the minister was undecided.
Ng's office confirmed to CTV News on Thursday that she does plan to run again.
In an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play, host Vassy Kapelos asked Tassi what changed in the last two weeks.
Tassi said that she's been having conversations about whether she'd run again with the prime minister over "the last few months," and though it's "an emotional day," she believes she's made the right decision.
"You're running until you're not, right? And today's the day that I have announced that I'm not running," she said. "I had confidence in the prime minister in 2015, and I have confidence in him today."
Asked whether the ministerial announcements were coordinated, Tassi said she had been in conversation with the PMO and "heard yesterday evening that it would be fine if I release my statement."
In 2022, Tassi was moved out of the procurement minister portfolio at her request, stating then that she wanted to spend more time at home, for family reasons.
She swapped roles with former minister Helena Jaczek, who has since been shuffled out of cabinet entirely, and is among the more than a dozen current Liberal MPs that have announced in the last year or so that they aren't running again.
The next federal election is scheduled for October 2025, though speculation of an early writ drop has increased in recent weeks, amid recurring Conservative tests in the House of Commons of Trudeau's confidence, and uncertainty around how long the Bloc Quebecois and NDP will be willing to prop up the prime minister's embattled minority government.
"The Liberal party's prospects are not that great. So, there's a high likelihood that many, if not all of these cabinet ministers could lose their seats if the polls hold until the next election," said Abacus Data's David Coletto.
"So, I think this is just indicative of a government that's in the later stages of its life, and it's bound to lose some senior people."
Coletto said that while a cabinet shuffle alone will likely not be sufficient to overcome the hurdles the federal Liberals are facing or turn around their polling numbers, it could be the start of an effort to signal to Canadians that Trudeau's government will change direction.
"It may be an opportunity, at least, for the prime minister to give it one last go," he said.
With files from CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos and CTV’s Question Period Senior Producer Brennan MacDonald
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
BREAKING Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an “innocent” couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
Smashed hotel room, narcotics found as Liam Payne death probe unfolds
One Direction pop star Liam Payne died of multiple traumas and internal bleeding after plunging from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, prosecutors said on Thursday, adding an initial search suggested the fall came after substance abuse.
Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza
Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year’s attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel’s most wanted man.
OHL responds to CTV W5 investigation into alleged sexual assault by former junior hockey players
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has released a statement in response to a recent CTV W5 investigation into an alleged sexual assault in 2014.
From Taylor Swift to Tinkerbell, these are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
Car torched at home of owner of Old Montreal buildings struck by deadly arsons
Police are investigating a fire at a home in Dorval owned by Emile Benamor, the owner of the two Old Montreal buildings that were allegedly set on fire in the past year, killing nine.
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
A photographer snorkeled for hours to take this picture
Shane Gross, a Canadian marine conservation photojournalist, has won the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
Ottawa doctors see spike in demand for sick notes from public servants
Some doctors in Ottawa say the pile of paperwork they're doing every day has been steadily growing as more public service workers seek doctor's notes in order to receive accommodations to work from home.
For Biden, Sinwar's death injects uncertainty — but also an opening — into resolving Gaza conflict
For months, frustrated American officials looking to end the war in Gaza have mused quietly about the one scenario they believed could loosen deadlocked ceasefire talks: the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar,
Who was Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader Israel says it killed?
Yahya Sinwar masterminded an attack on Israel that shocked the world, unleashing a still-widening catastrophe with no end in sight.
-
A Georgia grand jury has indicted both a father and son in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder.
U.S. presidential election looms over IMF and World Bank annual meetings
Global finance leaders face a major uncertainty as they meet in Washington next week: Who will win the U.S. presidential election and shape the policies of the world’s biggest economy?
A brand new German fire station that burned down did not have a fire alarm system
A new fire station in central Germany, which was destroyed in a fire, causing millions of euros in damage and destroyed equipment did not have a fire alarm system, local media reported Thursday.
McConnell called Trump 'stupid' and 'despicable' in private after the 2020 election, a new book says
Mitch McConnell said after the 2020 election that then-U.S. president Donald Trump was 'stupid as well as being ill-tempered,' a 'despicable human being' and a 'narcissist,' according to excerpts from a new biography of the Senate Republican leader that will be released this month.
Singh 'doesn't understand' why Poilievre won't get top security clearance
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it's very disturbing that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre won't get the top-level security clearance needed to view classified documents on foreign interference.
Mom urges chiefs to vote in favour of landmark $47.8B child welfare reform deal
The representative plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against Canada are urging First Nations chiefs to accept a landmark $47.8-billion child welfare reform deal.
Older patients, non-English speakers more likely to be harmed in hospital: report
Patients who are older, don’t speak English, and don’t have a high school education are more likely to experience harm during a hospital stay in Canada, according to new research.
'Immediately stop using': Health Canada warns against use of banned baby walkers
Health Canada released an advisory Wednesday warning that baby walkers available online may pose a risk of injury and reminding consumers the items are already banned in Canada.
TikTok let through disinformation in political ads despite its own ban, Global Witness finds
Just weeks before the U.S. presidential election, TikTok approved advertisements that contained election disinformation even though it has a ban on political ads, according to a report published Thursday by the nonprofit Global Witness.
Secret tomb found under 'Indiana Jones' filming location in Petra
At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.
Missed out on the northern lights? Scientists expect more solar storms to produce auroras
Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 shocks fans around the world
The death of Liam Payne, who shot to stardom as a member of the boy band One Direction and grappled with intense global fame while still in his teens, sent shockwaves across the world Thursday as Argentine authorities continued their investigation at the scene.
Mitzi Gaynor, star of 'South Pacific,' dies at 93
Mitzi Gaynor, the effervescent dancer and actor who starred as Nellie Forbush in the 1958 film of 'South Pacific' and appeared in other musicals with Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, has died. She was 93.
A photographer snorkeled for hours to take this picture
Shane Gross, a Canadian marine conservation photojournalist, has won the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
Meta says it has laid off some employees, including staff at WhatsApp And Instagram, to realign its resources with its “strategic goals.”
Protesters demand Kellogg remove artificial colours from Froot Loops and other cereals in U.S.
Dozens of people rallied outside the Michigan headquarters of WK Kellogg Co. Tuesday, demanding that the company remove artificial dyes from its breakfast cereals in the U.S.
From Taylor Swift to Tinkerbell, these are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
Stress and ‘moon face’: What experts say about this TikTok trend
Experts weigh in on 'moon face', a condition social media users say is swelling in parts of the face caused by the stress hormone cortisol.
Prada and Axiom Space unveil spacesuit designs for NASA’s Artemis III moon mission
Luxury fashion house Prada and commercial space company Axiom Space have unveiled the designs for a spacesuit that will be worn for NASA’s Artemis III moon mission.
'He's having fun out there': Connor Hellebuyck's dad reflects ahead of game at Canada Life Centre honouring son
The game against the San Jose Sharks is Hellebuyck Night – a night to recognize Connor Hellebuyck and his success last season winning both the Vezina and William M. Jennings trophies.
'A healing journey': Inuk hockey player Jordin Tootoo discusses new documentary
CTV News' Rachel CrowSpreadingWings sat down with legendary Inuk hockey player Jordin Tootoo for an open conversation on his new documentary, Tootoo: The Jordin Tootoo Story. The film takes a look at achievements throughout his hockey career and his struggles with addictions.
Canada vowed to clamp down on auto thefts. How is it doing?
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
Distracted driving deaths up 40 per cent in Ontario compared to last year
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.
Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
$5 waffles, $7 eggs benny: Victoria diner revives menu from 1989
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
'The risk is real': Book on Manitoba mushrooms suspected to be written by AI
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
'Vindictive and malicious': B.C. court weighs in on long-running neighbour dispute
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
Friend's house turns out to be stranger's house, showering man learns as police arrive
An Ottawa man was arrested after taking a shower in a stranger's house, Ottawa police say.
B.C. Indigenous chef takes portable cooking school on the road
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
Cape Breton welcomes Celtic Colours Festival to Nova Scotia for 28th year
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
A love story written in the northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
'I didn't do this to just run': Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men's mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
'It's beautiful': B.C. man invites strangers into his home for Thanksgiving dinner
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
'Open-air drug traffickers' busted by Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey seized illicit substances and weapons and made more than a dozen arrests during a one-day crackdown on "open air drug traffickers" in the city centre last week.
B.C. SPCA recommending charges after dog dragged behind vehicle
Animal protection officers in British Columbia say they have seized a dog and will be recommending criminal charges against its owner after it was dragged behind a vehicle in the province's Interior.
Victim lost 'clumps of her hair' during attack by B.C. teen girls, police say
Three teenage girls from B.C.'s Lower Mainland have been criminally charged in connection with a pair of violent attacks that took place on transit over the summer.
'Terrible thing to happen': Calgary SAIT students shocked by on-campus death
Police are investigating after the body of a student was found in a residence at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary.
'My kids are really heartbroken': Calgary dad pleads with thieves who stole colourful car
A Calgary dad is pleading to have his modified 1999 Honda Civic returned after it was stolen by thieves in the community of Legacy over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
New $1.4B cancer centre opens in Calgary
After more than seven years of construction, a new cancer centre in Calgary will be opened to patients and researchers.
Homicide ruled out in Ottawa man's burning death
Ottawa police say they have determined a man's death in downtown Ottawa was not a homicide.
Planned maintenance to affect O-Train Line 1 service for two weeks starting Saturday
A planned maintenance is going to affect O-Train Line 1 service starting this weekend, says the City of Ottawa.
Passenger trips to take longer in Ontario and Quebec after CN rule change: Via
Passengers riding on Via Rail's most heavily travelled corridor may endure a slower trip after Canadian National Railway Co. imposed restrictions on Via's new trains.
Transplant recipient raising awareness on importance of living donors
Double lung transplant recipient, Linda Paradis, is raising awareness of the importance of organ donation, as she now needs a kidney.
Edmonton education support staff vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike action
Edmonton education support staff could be heading to the picket lines.
Edmonton police investigate 2 fires where extortion notes were left
Edmonton police are asking the public for CCTV footage as they investigate two fires that appear to have been deliberately set as part of an extortion scheme.
Uber analogy for continuing care does not mean more privatization: Alberta premier
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her plan to "Uber-ize" and replace the province's online continuing care directory is aimed at making it easier for patients to navigate, and the analogy shouldn't be taken too far.
Anti-Israel message displayed on digital billboard in Moncton after 'malicious hack'
A profane anti-Israel message on a digital billboard in Moncton, N.B., has been turned off, but the question of how it got there in the first place remains.
N.S. adds specialized staff to schools to help prevent, address violence
The Nova Scotia government is adding new specialized staff to schools to help prevent and address violence.
N.B. party leaders drive home promises as election campaign enters final stretch
All three of New Brunswick’s main party leaders returned to the campaign trail Thursday following CTV Atlantic's roundtable discussion Wednesday night.
Six bison killed in illegal hunt, Manitoba man charged: RCMP
A 52-year-old man has been charged after six bison were killed in an illegal hunt on a Manitoba farm.
Winnipeg MP Dan Vandal not seeking re-election
A Winnipeg MP is among several cabinet ministers not seeking re-election.
'As big and bright as it gets': Supermoon to light up Manitoba sky
Manitoba skygazers are in store for quite the celestial show this week.
Sask. Party leader promises to swiftly introduce school changeroom policy if re-elected
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe announced Thursday that if re-elected his party's 'first order of business' would be to introduce a policy that would ban 'biological males' from changing with 'biological females' in school changerooms.
STARS, RCMP called to 'serious collision' near Chamberlain, Sask.
STARS Air Ambulance and Craik RCMP were called to a serious collision on Highway 2 west of Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday afternoon.
Here's what happened at the Saskatchewan leaders' debate
The sole debate for the 2024 provincial election has wrapped – with both sides satisfied that they've successfully made their respective cases on the debate stage.
Major crash causes traffic headaches on 401 near Cambridge
One person has been taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after a serious crash near Cambridge.
Saskatchewan boys' soccer team wins national championship
The U17 Saskatoon Alliance won their provincial soccer league title, earning them a spot at nationals. But just to survive nationals is a grueling experience.
Police investigating after human remains found in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating after unidentified human remains were found in the city.
5 people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
OPP have closed a section of road in Middlesex County following a crash.
The 'Fellow in Yellow' stops in southwestern Ontario during run across Canada
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
'We're going to try and change how we see survivors': Voices Against Violence to hold nationwide rally Monday
On October 21, 2024, a nationwide rally will take place to raise awareness and advocate for the end of violence toward women and children.
Orillia man, 32, charged in Highway 12 crash that claimed senior's life
An Orillia man has been arrested four months after a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say claimed the life of a senior.
Classic car stolen in Town of Mono
Provincial police are investigating the alleged theft of a classic car from an address in the Town of Mono.
7-week road closures to start in Bradford as part of $17.4M project
Two roads in Bradford West Gwillimbury will close for nearly two months as part of a $17.4 million project to reconstruct and rehabilitate local roads.
'Scary': shooting under investigation in east Riverside
Windsor police are investigating shots fired in a quiet east Riverside neighbourhood.
Momentary lapse in focus or undue care and attention? Closing arguments complete in Chatham trial
Closing arguments are complete in a careless driving trial in Chatham.
LaSalle police identify youth accused of Sandwich Secondary School threat
LaSalle police say they have identified the youth responsible for writing a threatening message in a bathroom at Sandwich Secondary School.
$5 waffles, $7 eggs benny: Victoria diner revives menu from 1989
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
B.C. smashes advance voting record with a million ballots already cast
Elections BC says a record number of British Columbians have already cast their ballots in advance voting before Saturday's provincial election.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
'Very good': Southern Alberta sugar beet growers seeing positive harvest
With the growing season wrapping up for many, southern Alberta's sweetest crop is in full swing.
Health-care advocate says new primary care agency won't fix Lethbridge doctor shortage
Health-care advocates say the province's plan for a new primary care agency, operating separately from Alberta Health Services, won't help with doctor shortages in Lethbridge.
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
Knife-wielding intruder in northern Ont. enters home, threatens victim
A 21-year-old who was already on probation has been charged after an armed intruder entered a victim's home early in the morning Oct. 11 in the Town of Spanish.
Ontario Medical Association rolls out Stop the Crisis Campaign
The Ontario Medical Association, which represents the province's 43,000 physicians, medical students and retired physicians, launched their Stop the Crisis initiative Wednesday.
Funding kickstarts plans for deep-sea port in Sault Ste. Marie
An effort to bring a deep-sea port to Sault Ste. Marie just got a major push forward, with support from the federal government Wednesday.
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.