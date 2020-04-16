OTTAWA -- Canada is still a ways out from lifting border restrictions with the U.S. says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau says there is a "significant amount of time still before we can talk about loosening such restrictions," while reassuring there remains a good deal of collaboration and cohesion with the U.S. in their response to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated there could be a loosening of measures soon rather than later at the border, stating that "Canada is doing well."

"Our relationship with Canada is very good -- we'll talk about that. It will be one of the early borders to be released," the president said during a press briefing in Washington. "Canada's doing well, we're doing well -- so we'll see."

Trump has motioned a reopening of the U.S. economy as soon as possible, despite the rising death toll from COVID-19 across the country and the growing concern from health-care officials that lifting physical distancing measures could lead to an increase of cases.

It's been nearly a month since the two countries negotiated their 30-day agreement that exempted the flow of trade and commerce, as well as vital health-care workers like nurses who live and work on opposite sides of the border. That agreement is due to expire by Tuesday.

Sources tell CTV News that the Canadian government is prepared to keep the current arrangement in place for at least several more weeks.

Prior to Trudeau’s address on Thursday morning, the prime minister joined a call with his G7 counterparts to discuss the global response to the pandemic.

"We all remain committed to doing whatever it takes to help people and our economies rebound after this crisis. We're working together to support international efforts to develop a vaccine, expand treatment, expand testing and ensure that critical medical supplies get to the frontlines," said Trudeau.

Trudeau said his team is having conversations with the White House "all the time" about the two countries’ coordinated response and their shared friendship, but at this time those talks don’t include easing border constraints.

With a file from The Canadian Press